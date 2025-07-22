The Gurobi Engineering MIP School (GEMS) Combines Theory, Practice, and Mentorship to Build Deep Optimization Expertise

Gurobi Optimization, LLC, the leader in decision intelligence technology, announced today the launch of the Gurobi Engineering MIP School (GEMS), a groundbreaking new initiative designed to cultivate the next generation of world-class MIP (Mixed-Integer Programming) developers.

GEMS is a strategic, full-time, two-year program that immerses participants in the theory and practice of MIP and linear programming. Through structured lectures, hands-on coding projects, and real-world problem-solving exercises, participants gain deep, practical knowledge of core optimization technologies and Gurobi's industry-leading software.

"This is not a bootcamp or a short-term onboarding course," said Duke Perrucci, CEO of Gurobi Optimization. "GEMS is a long-term investment in exceptional talent, a way to transfer deep technical knowledge, accelerate learning, and shape the future of MIP development. We're proud to launch a program that combines our passion for excellence with our commitment to the broader optimization community."

Each year, GEMS will welcome two promising individuals to join the program. Participants will work closely with a dedicated mentor and manager to ensure continued growth and development. While the primary goal is to prepare participants for a career as Gurobi MIP developers, the program also supports broader outcomes.

The GEMS program offers a thoughtfully structured curriculum that reflects the depth and rigor typically found in graduate-level courses. Over time, Gurobi aims to make GEMS a recognized name in the academic and optimization communities worldwide.

The inaugural class of GEMS scholars will begin in August 2025. Recruitment for the next cohort will begin in March 2026.

GEMS was developed within the recently announced Gurobi Innovation Lab, a strategic initiative designed to promote high-impact, cross-disciplinary innovation in collaboration with customers, academic institutions, strategic partners and Gurobi experts.

To learn more about GEMS, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/lp/all/gems/.

