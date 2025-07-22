DXC Technology Company: DXC Ranked a Leader in ISG Provider Lens Snowflake Ecosystem Partners 2025 Study

DXC is ranked a Leader in ISG's Provider Lens Snowflake Ecosystem Partners 2025 study across all categories in the US and Europe.

ASHBURN, Va., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today was recognized as a Leader by ISG, a leading global technology research and advisory firm, in its Provider Lens Snowflake Ecosystem Partners 2025 study across all categories in the US and Europe. The recognition highlights DXC's strengths in data-centric strategy, Gen AI-led transformations, streamlining and automating migrations, cost-optimized data ingestion, and workforce training and development.

"DXC brings a robust, well-rounded, and end to-end Snowflake capability suite, combining deep advisory expertise, industry-specific implementations, GenAI integration, and strong managed services including MLOps integration," said Santhosh Alby, Lead ISG Analyst. "The company's work is reinforced by a culture of innovation and continuous learning to deliver scalable, secure, and future-ready data platforms."

Snowflake is a leading cloud data platform that enables more than 11,000 companies worldwide to build, use, and share data, applications, and AI. DXC and Snowflake have collaborated to deliver advanced data-driven and AI solutions, including a connected mobility analytics solution for automotive. The 2025 Snowflake Ecosystem Partners study evaluates providers' ability to advise clients on Snowflake ecosystem strategy, modernize data landscapes, enable advanced analytics, and manage the Snowflake environment. The report highlights DXC's strengths across three categories:

Consulting and Advisory Services - DXC's strength in legacy migrations, designing data strategies to minimize risk, and implementation and change management helps enterprises maximize ROI from Snowflake investments.

Implementation Services - DXC's comprehensive Snowflake implementation services enable enterprises to accelerate migrations, optimize costs, and efficiently manage security and compliance across data.

Managed and Support Services - DXC supports Snowflake ecosystems with security and governance compliance, automated resource scaling, metadata-driven data ingestion, and anomaly detection.

"Snowflake plays a pivotal role in modern data management and analytics, allowing us to deliver faster, smarter solutions for our customers by combining data, AI, and governance in one platform," said Pete McEvoy, Managing Director and Global Data AI Head at DXC. "Our investment in the Snowflake ecosystem underscores our commitment to delivering AI-led and data-driven efficiencies that move our customers forward. This recognition from ISG reinforces the impact of our strategy and the value we're creating for our customers."

The study also showcases DXC's emphasis on training and development, providing 24/7 access to over two million learning assets via the DXC Learning Platform. Additionally, DXC Academies offer robust upskilling and reskilling programs to help employees obtain certifications from providers like Snowflake.

DXC's Data & AI offerings help customers benchmark, prioritize, select, and deploy the right infrastructure to leverage data as an asset and differentiator. DXC Consulting & Engineering Services' more than 50,000 engineers and specialized consultants build cloud environments tailored to each customer, resulting in accelerated migration, secured data, and maintenance optimization.

The full 2025 ISG's Provider Lens Snowflake Ecosystem Partners 2025 study can be viewed here. For more information on DXC's Data & AI offerings, click here.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading global provider of information technology services. We're a trusted operating partner to many of the world's most innovative organizations, building solutions that move industries and companies forward. Our engineering, consulting and technology experts help clients simplify, optimize and modernize their systems and processes, manage their most critical workloads, integrate AI-powered intelligence into their operations, and put security and trust at the forefront. Learn more on dxc.com.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. For more information, please visit: www.isg-one.com.

