DomainTools Announces Predictive Threat Feeds - Powering Preemptive Exposure Management

SEATTLE, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DomainTools, the global leader in domain and DNS threat intelligence, today announced the release of Real-Time Feeds, which will transform users' security posture from reactive analysis to proactive detection and mitigation. Supported by coverage of 97% of the Internet and seamless integrations with leading security platforms, Real-Time Feeds grant visibility into potentially risky infrastructure faster than anyone. Security teams will discover new, high-risk domains and hostnames as they're created, enabling them to mitigate these threats before they can be weaponized.

"Centripetal leads the industry in operationalizing global threat intelligence to proactively protect our CleanINTERNET customers from all known cyber threats. DomainTools has been a valued strategic partner for years, and in 2024, we leveraged over 99.9% of their feed data to prevent domain-related incidents-contributing to our exceptionally low false positive rate across 1.2 trillion indicators," said Dave Ahn, Chief Architect and VP at Centripetal. "Through close collaboration this year, we were among the first to adopt DomainTools' Real Time Feeds and API, reducing the time from threat discovery to active prevention to under one minute. This level of speed and accuracy effectively closes the window for domain-based attacks. DomainTools has set a new standard for real-time, high-fidelity intelligence-critical to any modern, proactive defense strategy."

In addition to proactive defense through blocking, Real-Time Feeds also accelerate incident response and threat detection. Security Operations Center (SOC), Network Operations Centers, and Incident Response (IR) teams can leverage feeds to spot and respond to devices connecting to new or high-risk domains, all within the context of their Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP), or Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) solution. And with the DomainTools Risk Score powering feeds such as Real-Time Domain Hotlist, teams can confidently prioritize threats based on their risk level, reducing alert fatigue.

"We are confident that Real-Time Feeds will transform our customers' ability to achieve a proactive security posture," said Dan White, Principal Product Manager at DomainTools. "Any security team can benefit from the speed and coverage our feeds now provide, putting them in a position of proactive defense, and enabling them to get even more value out of their existing investments in security tooling like TIPs and SIEMs. Our new feeds and real-time delivery enable significantly faster visibility into emerging threats compared to traditional threat intelligence."

Moreover, Real-Time Feeds offer powerful support for critical security operations, including fraud prevention and brand protection. With instant visibility into rapidly-changing online threats such as domains that mimic an organization, its supply chain, or partners, security teams can swiftly detect and respond to impersonation attempts, safeguarding brand integrity and reducing risk.

