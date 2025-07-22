Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.07.2025
22.07.2025 15:06 Uhr
Nagish: Silent Flow, The First VR Meditation Experience for the Deaf, Launches at DeafNation Las Vegas

Created by Nagish and Moosh Studios, the immersive VR experience allows Deaf users to engage in mindfulness practices like never before

LAS VEGAS, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagish, a leader in AI-powered communication tools for the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing communities, in collaboration with Moosh, a creative studio specializing in immersive and interactive experiences using AR, VR and emerging technologies, are proud to announce the launch of Silent Flow, the first-ever virtual meditation experience designed specifically for Deaf individuals. The experience will be unveiled and demoed at the upcoming DeafNation World Expo conference in Las Vegas.

Silent Flow is a groundbreaking, immersive meditation experience designed for Deaf users to engage in mindfulness practices in a way that has never before been possible. With an avatar guiding users with sign language, motion, and visual cues, this VR-based experience utilizes hand-tracking technology to lead users through the meditation process. Designed for VR-first engagement, the experience focuses on movement-based interaction and gesture recognition, offering a unique and accessible form of meditation for the Deaf community.

"This is more than just a virtual experience; it's a proof of concept that demonstrates the immense potential of leveraging AI and sign language into widely available technologies," said Tomer Aharoni, CEO and co-founder of Nagish. "Participation in meditation and other wellness activities can be difficult, as well as not widely available and accessible for the deaf and hard of hearing. Silent Flow provides a glimpse into a world where those barriers are taken down, offering an inclusive experience entirely guided through sign language. Our collaboration with Moosh Studio has been instrumental in bringing this idea to life, and together, we're opening up new worlds of possibility for the Deaf community."

Silent Flow will be demoed at the DeafNation World Expo in Las Vegas, NV.

"We always start with the need and the story, and then see which technology best supports it," said Maya Shekel, Founder of Moosh Studio. "Silent Flow is a great example of how XR can serve a purpose rather than overshadow it. Projects grounded in real, meaningful issues naturally create more impact and have the potential to drive real change."

About Nagish

Nagish is an AI-powered platform that offers private, real-time speech-to-text and text-to-speech solutions for the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities. By removing barriers to communication and adhering to the highest regulatory and privacy standards, Nagish is transforming how individuals connect in personal, professional, and public settings, enabling truly accessible communication for everyone. Nagish has offices in New York and Tel Aviv.

For more information, visit nagish.com.

About Moosh Studio

Moosh Studio is an award-winning XR studio crafting immersive, story-driven experiences that create real-life impact. Moosh's latest independent project, Eddie and I, a VR experience about connection, deaf culture, and sign language, will premiere at the Venice Film Festival. With work showcased at Venice, Tribeca, and collaborations with Unity and Meta, Moosh is focused on elevating technology to tell meaningful stories that resonate beyond the headset.

Media Contact
Raanan Loew
Raanan@headline.media
347-897-9276

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/silent-flow-the-first-vr-meditation-experience-for-the-deaf-launches-at-deafnation-las-vegas-302510627.html

