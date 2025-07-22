Anzeige
22.07.2025 15:06 Uhr
BrowserStack Launches Accessibility Design Toolkit to Shift Accessibility Left

Figma plugin powered by BrowserStack's proprietary Spectra Rule Engine, prevents up to 40% of accessibility issues before development even begins.

DUBLIN, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BrowserStack, the world's leading software testing platform, today announced the launch of its Accessibility Design Toolkit, a Figma plugin that helps design teams build accessible products right from the design stage.

BrowserStack_Logo

BrowserStack's collaboration with WebAIM on the 2025 WebAIM Million report reveals the scope of the problem: 94.8% of one million analyzed homepages had at least one WCAG failure, with color contrast and missing alt text issues ranking among the top two-both preventable during design.

The findings underscore the urgency to start designing with accessibility in mind. With over 8,800 ADA lawsuits filed in 2024 and the European Accessibility Act now in effect, teams are under growing pressure to meet accessibility standards, yet most still address these issues after launch, when fixes become harder and more expensive.

"Teams have lacked the tools to catch accessibility issues early, even though most originate in the design phase," said Nakul Aggarwal, Co-founder and CTO at BrowserStack. "Our toolkit addresses this by empowering designers to resolve up to 40% of these issues directly within Figma."

Powered by BrowserStack's proprietary Spectra Rule Engine, the Accessibility Design Toolkit helps shift accessibility left and enables design teams to:

  • Instantly scan Figma design files for color contrast, touch target size, spacing issues, and more
  • Auto-detect UI components, validate against WCAG standards, and auto-annotate with ARIA roles
  • Get AI-powered suggestions to add alt text, fix heading structure, and improve keyboard focus order
  • Generate developer-ready handoffs with built-in accessibility specs and clear annotations

The Accessibility Design Toolkit is a part of BrowserStack's all-in-one accessibility suite and is now available to all Figma users, integrating seamlessly into existing workflows.

About BrowserStack
BrowserStack is the world's leading software testing platform, powered by AI to help developers and QA teams deliver quality software at speed. Trusted by over 50,000 teams, including Amazon, Microsoft, and NVIDIA, BrowserStack powers more than three million tests every day across 21 global data centers. The platform gives teams instant access to over 30,000 real devices and browsers.

Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company backed by Accel, Bond, and Insight Partners. For more information, visit https://www.browserstack.com.

Media Contact
Press Relations Team
press@browserstack.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490455/5425361/BrowserStack_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/browserstack-launches-accessibility-design-toolkit-to-shift-accessibility-left-302510720.html

