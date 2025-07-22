CNBC Names Mylo to World's Top Insurtech Companies 2025

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Insurtech innovator Mylo has been recognized as one of CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2025. This prestigious award is presented by CNBC and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on July 16, 2025 and can be viewed on the CNBC website.

Mylo was honored in the Insurtech category in the third edition of CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies.

Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, Mylo is known for its predictive AI platform that enables a wide range of companies to provide expert solutions to their customers who are small business owners and individuals. Mylo's patent pending insurance intelligence engine The Mind of Mylo efficiently analyzes data, makes expert coverage recommendations and finds the best value in coverage from 100+ leading carriers, whether a customer shops online or with an advisor.

"We're incredibly honored to be listed as one of the World's Top Fintech Companies by CNBC," said David Embry, Mylo CEO and Founder. "We launched Mylo to help individuals and business owners quickly find the right coverage at the best value by using technology to make sure the user experience is convenient and consistent. It's exciting to be recognized for what our technology and team have accomplished."

According to Statista Inc., CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies are chosen based on the analysis and weighting of general KPIs and segment-specific KPIs like Payments, Neobanking, Alternative Financing, Wealth Technology, Digital Assets, Enterprise Fintech and Insurtech. These KPIs were derived from the following research methods:

1. Collection of Publicly Available Data Points:

In-depth research into relevant KPIs for more than 2,000 eligible companies was conducted using publicly available sources such as annual reports, company websites and media monitoring.

2. Open Online Application:

More than 100 companies had the opportunity to be considered for the top list by submitting relevant KPIs, which were announced and promoted via the CNBC website.

"This worldwide recognition reflects the exceptional work our team delivers every day," said Belen Tokarski, Mylo President and COO. "Everyone at Mylo is committed to reshaping the insurance shopping experience through our Mind of Mylo technology and expert advisors."

Founded in 2015, Mylo has scaled its platform to include over 60 channel partners across a wide range of industries, including employee perks and rewards companies, business formation companies, digital small business lenders, franchisors and more. With over 100+ top-rated carrier partners, Mylo has served 90,904 personal lines and commercial customers and sold an all-time annualized premium of $213,091,266.

About Mylo

Mylo is amplifying insurance solutions to protect what matters. Through its patented Mind of Mylo recommendation engine, the insurtech leader connects individuals and business owners with top-rated insurance products from 100+ carriers, across business, auto, home, life and individual health. A growing ecosystem of 60+ channel partners and agencies embed Mylo's Amplifi? insurance intelligence platform. Mylo is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and backed by Group 1001, the global investor with a powerful commitment to technology-driven insurance transformation. Mylo has been honored by Fintech Global's InsurTech100, Benzinga's Global Fintech Awards, Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers and more. For more information, go to www.ChooseMylo.com.

