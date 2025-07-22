ALKEME Insurance Producers Jared Holland and Dominick Ela Recognized as Insurance Business America Rising Stars

ALKEME Insurance Producers Among Top 40 Under 40 Shaping the Future of the Industry

LADERA RANCH, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / ALKEME Insurance, a Top 35 Insurance Brokerage, is thrilled to announce that two of its standout producers, Jared Holland and Dominick Ela, have been recognized as 2025 Rising Stars by Insurance Business America (IBA).

ALKEME's Rising Stars

Congratulations to Jared Holland and Dominick Ela of ALKEME Insurance for being named to the Insurance Business America Rising Star list.

This prestigious award spotlights the industry's top insurance professionals under the age of 40 who are driving innovation, demonstrating exceptional leadership, and making significant impacts within the insurance sector.

Selection for the IBA Rising Star Award is highly competitive, with honorees chosen from across the United States for their outstanding contributions to the field, forward-thinking strategies, and dedication to client success. Jared Holland and Dominick Ela exemplify these qualities, advancing ALKEME's mission to deliver unparalleled service and expertise to its clients.

"We are incredibly proud of Jared and Dominick for receiving this well-deserved recognition," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME Insurance. "Their passion for the industry, commitment to our clients, and relentless pursuit of innovation inspire everyone at ALKEME. This honor is a testament to their talents and the bright future they are forging in the insurance profession."

To learn more about the 2025 Rising Stars and ALKEME's ongoing commitment to industry leadership, visit the official Insurance Business America announcement here, and read more about Jared Holland and Dominick Ela.

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, and retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 55 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 60 locations in 29 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal as one of the top 35 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest-growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies, providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources, and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

SOURCE: ALKEME Insurance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/alkeme-insurance-producers-jared-holland-and-dominick-ela-recognized-1050387