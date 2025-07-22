Ownia Collection Shares Key Insights on the Future of Regenerative Travel

Luxury Travel and Sustainability Must Go Hand in Hand - Ownia Leads the Way

July 22, 2025 / As the world stands at a climate crossroads, the travel and tourism industry-responsible for nearly 8-11% of global greenhouse gas emissions1-faces a stark reality: the need to evolve is not optional. It's urgent.

At the forefront of this transformation is OwniaCollection , a curated portfolio of exceptional eco-luxury hotels and resorts worldwide. Beyond handpicking sustainable stays for discerning travelers, Ownia is shaping the conversation around the future of travel through bold thought leadership and actionable tools.

Why Travel Must Transform

Tourism is both a privilege and a powerful economic driver, accounting for over 10% of global GDP and supporting 1 in 10 jobs worldwide2. Yet its carbon footprint is undeniable. The accommodation sector alone accounts for roughly 10% of tourism's total emissions.3

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) predicts international tourist arrivals will reach 1.8 billion by 20304. Without decisive change, the environmental impact will escalate.

Meanwhile, destinations most dependent on tourism-coastal regions, islands, and biodiversity hotspots-are also among the most vulnerable to climate change impacts. The UN Environment Programme warns that without a shift toward sustainability, tourism risks undermining the very ecosystems and cultures on which it depends.

A New Vision: Regenerative Travel

"Sustainability is the only way forward," says Maria Olazabal, CEO of Ownia Collection. "But we must go beyond doing 'less harm.' We need regenerative travel-where tourism actively restores ecosystems, supports local communities, and delivers authentic, meaningful experiences. And we believe you can absolutely do this without sacrificing luxury or comfort."

Ownia Collection showcases properties that prove this is possible: resorts powered by renewable energy, private islands restoring coral reefs, lodges that fund wildlife conservation, and hotels that source 80% of their ingredients locally.

Take a closer look at Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort (Aruba) : the Caribbean's first carbon-neutral and only certified net-zero aspirant hotel. It has earned two perfect 100% scores from Green Globe, maintaining Platinum status, and runs on 40% clean energy from solar and wind. The resort donated a 32-acre nature preserve, planting over 1,500 indigenous trees and removing 1,000 lbs of beach debris annually. Their Stimami?Sterilisami Foundation has funded spaying/neutering of nearly 40,000 cats and dogs, tackling pet overpopulation and improving community health.

Beyond Advocacy: A 101 Guide for Hoteliers

In a decisive move to accelerate change across the industry, Ownia has published a free " 101 Guide to Begin Your Sustainable Journey ," designed specifically for hoteliers.

This practical guide demystifies sustainability by:

Explaining the business case, including rising traveler demand (with 75% of global travelers saying they want to travel more sustainably)5, cost savings, and brand differentiation.

Outlining how to align operations with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals ( SDGs ) and the Global Sustainable Tourism Council ( GSTC ) criteria.

Offering step-by-step actions, from reducing single-use plastics and improving energy efficiency to training staff in sustainability and creating authentic community partnerships.

Including real-world examples of successful initiatives to inspire and guide hotels that are starting their journey.

"Too often, sustainability in hospitality gets reduced to clever marketing-greenwashing without measurable impact," says Olazabal. "We're passionate about erasing greenwashing from the industry. Our guide helps hotels embrace genuine, transformative practices that not only protect the planet but elevate the guest experience."

Raising Awareness with Travelers

While guiding hotels, Ownia is equally committed to educating travelers. Through storytelling, social media campaigns under the hashtag OwnYourFootprint , and curated experiences, Ownia aims to show luxury travelers that making responsible choices doesn't mean compromising on beauty, service, or comfort.

Guests booking through Ownia can expect:

Carbon-conscious stays - from off-grid villas to hotels with LEED or EarthCheck certifications.

Immersive local experiences - supporting artisans, culinary traditions, and conservation projects.

Transparency - clear communication on each property's sustainability practices, so travelers can make informed choices.

Looking Ahead

As climate reports grow more dire-such as the IPCC's 2023 warning that the world is on track to exceed 1.5°C warming by the early 2030s6-Ownia believes travel must evolve from an extractive industry to one that safeguards the future.

"Luxury is being redefined," concludes Olazabal. "Tomorrow's luxury traveler values impact as much as indulgence. They want to wake up in a spectacular destination knowing they're contributing to its preservation, not its decline."

Own Your Footprint. Enjoy the Best Kind of Travel. Discover the world with Ownia.

About Ownia Collection

Ownia Collection International, Inc. is a curated selection of the world's most luxurious and sustainable hotels and resorts, spanning remote island escapes to cultural hideaways. Each property is carefully vetted for excellence in comfort, design, and impact, meeting rigorous sustainability and quality standards. Ownia Collection simplifies the journey to conscious travel by connecting discerning travelers with exceptional places that reflect their values-without compromising on style, comfort, or unforgettable experiences.

For more information or reservations, visit owniacollection.com .

