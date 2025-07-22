Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
100% seit April - und trotzdem erst der Anfang? Kupfer wird zum Turbo-Rohstoff des Jahres!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
22.07.2025 15:38 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

International WELL Building Institute: 6 Questions for 6 Billion Square Feet: A Conversation With IWBI's President & CEO Rachel Hodgdon

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Global growth and adoption of the International WELL Building Institute's (IWBI) WELL Building Standard (WELL) has surged to more than 6 billion square feet (557.4 million square meters) of real estate, demonstrating incredible market penetration in nearly 100,000 locations across 137 countries that are realizing the positive impacts of people-first places.

WELL recently eclipsed 6 billion square feet of space globally…so we asked our President and CEO six questions [VIDEO] about the milestone.

1. WELL adoption has eclipsed 6 billion square feet-wow! What is the most important takeaway that comes from this announcement?
This milestone represents a paradigm shift that investing in health isn't just a cost, it's a catalyst…

2. What is something you learned about WELL's global footprint through this milestone news?
If WELL enrolled assets were a country, it would be the 12th largest country in terms of GDP…

3. How do you demonstrate the ROI of WELL to someone who might be skeptical of its efficacy?
10 years of third-party research has proven that WELL assets perform; that they deliver on matters of occupant satisfaction, well-being, physical and mental health, as well as productivity…

4. How does WELL adoption tie in to what investors are looking for today?
Today's investors are not just looking for less risky investments. They're looking for winning investments. And we know by way of the research that WELL Certified spaces outperform their newly constructed non-certified peers and their green-certified peers when it comes to matters of occupant satisfaction…

5. We wouldn't be here without our community, clients and champions. Would you like to share something with leaders across the WELL movement?
To the leaders of this movement, I'd really just like to say, thank you! Thank you for your tireless work; thank you for believing in this little idea that health could be transformative in the built environment…

6. Where are you looking to take WELL next?
I'd like to see WELL continue its global growth. We want to see all of our markets participating in our global summit series…

BONUS QUESTION
In one word, what does this 6 billion-square-foot milestone mean to you?
Thirty. That's the number of people, in millions, that are positively impacted by WELL spaces every single day.

Watch the video

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International WELL Building Institute (IWBI)
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-well-building-institute
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International WELL Building Institute (IWBI)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/6-questions-for-6-billion-square-feet-a-conversation-with-iwbis-1051304

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.