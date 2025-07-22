International WELL Building Institute: 6 Questions for 6 Billion Square Feet: A Conversation With IWBI's President & CEO Rachel Hodgdon

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Global growth and adoption of the International WELL Building Institute's (IWBI) WELL Building Standard (WELL) has surged to more than 6 billion square feet (557.4 million square meters) of real estate, demonstrating incredible market penetration in nearly 100,000 locations across 137 countries that are realizing the positive impacts of people-first places.

WELL recently eclipsed 6 billion square feet of space globally…so we asked our President and CEO six questions [VIDEO] about the milestone.

1. WELL adoption has eclipsed 6 billion square feet-wow! What is the most important takeaway that comes from this announcement?

This milestone represents a paradigm shift that investing in health isn't just a cost, it's a catalyst…

2. What is something you learned about WELL's global footprint through this milestone news?

If WELL enrolled assets were a country, it would be the 12th largest country in terms of GDP…

3. How do you demonstrate the ROI of WELL to someone who might be skeptical of its efficacy?

10 years of third-party research has proven that WELL assets perform; that they deliver on matters of occupant satisfaction, well-being, physical and mental health, as well as productivity…

4. How does WELL adoption tie in to what investors are looking for today?

Today's investors are not just looking for less risky investments. They're looking for winning investments. And we know by way of the research that WELL Certified spaces outperform their newly constructed non-certified peers and their green-certified peers when it comes to matters of occupant satisfaction…

5. We wouldn't be here without our community, clients and champions. Would you like to share something with leaders across the WELL movement?

To the leaders of this movement, I'd really just like to say, thank you! Thank you for your tireless work; thank you for believing in this little idea that health could be transformative in the built environment…

6. Where are you looking to take WELL next?

I'd like to see WELL continue its global growth. We want to see all of our markets participating in our global summit series…

BONUS QUESTION

In one word, what does this 6 billion-square-foot milestone mean to you?

Thirty. That's the number of people, in millions, that are positively impacted by WELL spaces every single day.

