LR Health Beauty SE announces that Mr Jörg Körfer has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He will take over the responsibilities of the previous members of the Management Board, Dr Andreas Laabs and Andreas Grootz, with effect from 1 August 2025. Both gentlemen will leave the company by mutual agreement on 31 July 2025. In order to further strengthen the management team in the future, the Supervisory Board is exploring options for another complementary member of the Management Board.

Jörg Körfer has extensive expertise in global direct sales from his many years of management experience with international companies. Among other things, he spent 14 years at Vorwerk (CEO Kobold and CEO Thermomix) and served as Chairman of the Advisory Board at Bofrost for six years, as well as acting as CEO in an advisory capacity. He will now bring this experience to LR and continue to exploit the full potential of Europe's leading social commerce platform in line with the strategy that has been pursued.

The Supervisory Board would like to express its sincere thanks to the two departing members of the Management Board for their trust and dedication. Under Dr Laabs' leadership in particular, LR has developed excellently over the past eleven years and is ideally positioned to enter its next phase of growth. Since joining LR in 2014, Dr Laabs has played a key role in shaping the company and successfully transformed LR from a traditional direct sales model into a globally active social commerce company. The key milestones of his tenure include the digitalisation of the business model, several of LR's most successful product launches, and infrastructure projects such as the insourcing of Aloe Vera Drinking Gels in 2018 and the opening of the IT hub in Athens, all of which have contributed significantly to LR's current position.

Andreas Grootz is leaving the company after fourteen years. He established capital market-compatible governance structures at LR and drove forward the opening of new markets.

The Supervisory Board is confident that Mr Körfer is the right successor to LR to continue the success story started by Dr Laabs and his team.

