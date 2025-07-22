emnify, a global leader in IoT connectivity, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Mallette as Vice President of Sales, North America.

Matthew joins emnify following senior leadership roles at Oracle and high-growth startups such as Planful and Jedox. With over 25 years of experience in sales, business development and revenue growth, he brings deep expertise across SaaS, enterprise applications and cloud services, along with specialized knowledge in the financial planning, ERP and PLM sectors. At emnify, Matthew will lead sales efforts across North America, focusing on strategic, customer-driven initiatives that support long-term growth.

Throughout his career, Matthew has consistently built high-performing teams, exceeded targets and delivered measurable impact for customers. "Joining emnify is an incredibly exciting opportunity for me," says Mallette. "What drew me in is how emnify combines advanced technology with a clear focus on customer success. Whether businesses operate globally or solely within North America, having reliable access to multiple networks and full control over their connectivity is critical. emnify's approach empowers customers to scale confidently with the tools and flexibility they need to succeed. I'm excited to join a team that's driving real results for its customers through innovation and responsiveness."

Matthew is deeply committed to building high-performance teams that thrive on accountability, inclusivity and transparency. As a former athlete and current youth sports coach, Matthew brings a strong focus on teamwork, resilience and mentorship; principles that shape his leadership approach. "Coaching youth sports has taught me the importance of patience and adapting to each individual's needs to guide them to success. The spirit of teamwork and collaboration remains central to how I lead," adds Mallette.

Frank Stoecker, CEO and co-founder of emnify, says, "We are thrilled to welcome Matthew to our team. His proven leadership, deep industry experience and customer-focused mindset make him the ideal candidate to lead our North America sales efforts. Matthew's ability to develop strong customer relationships and lead teams to success will be invaluable as we continue to scale our impact and solidify our position as a leader in IoT connectivity."

Matthew's appointment marks a key milestone in emnify's commitment to expanding its presence in North America. His leadership will help drive the company's growth by focusing on scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses seeking fast, secure and scalable IoT connectivity.

About emnify

emnify is the leading IoT connectivity partner to the innovators building our connected world. Founded in 2014, emnify developed the industry's first cloud-native, global connectivity the SuperNetwork. Our unique approach to IoT connectivity, coupled with our comprehensive connectivity management platform and services, ensures seamless data exchange between devices, cloud environments, and IoT applications.

Headquartered in Berlin, with offices in the US, Brazil and the Philippines, emnify is the global provider of IoT connectivity for thousands of enterprises worldwide. Our solution connects millions of devices across all industries including fleet management, consumer electronics, logistics, agriculture, environmental monitoring, smart buildings, retail, and beyond. Working with our customers, we connect the physical world with the digital world in a way that has real impact on how we work and live.

To learn more about how the SuperNetwork unlocks new levels in efficiency and growth, visit emnify.com.

