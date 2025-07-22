AbsenceSoft Welcomes Jess Keeney as Chief Executive Officer

Experienced Product and Technology Executive to Lead Next Phase of Growth for Market-Leading Leave and Accommodations Platform

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / AbsenceSoft , the leading technology platform for absence management and accommodations, is excited to announce the appointment of Jess Keeney as Chief Executive Officer. With nearly two decades of experience driving product innovation and scale across multiple industries, Keeney joins the company poised to accelerate growth and deepen customer impact.

Most recently, Keeney served as Chief Product and Technology Officer at Duck Creek Technologies, a global provider of intelligent solutions for the insurance industry. Under her leadership, the company modernized and scaled its product portfolio, strengthened cloud-native capabilities, and delivered innovations that enhanced competitive position and drove adoption of agentic technology. Prior to that, she held senior leadership roles at ZoomInfo and UKG, where she led high-performing product and engineering teams focused on delivering multi-channel solutions and elevating the customer experience.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jess Keeney as AbsenceSoft's next CEO," said Hollie Haynes, Founder and Managing Partner at Luminate Capital Partners. "Jess has a proven track record of scaling enterprise technology products and a passion for innovation, qualities that will help advance AbsenceSoft toward its broader vision of transforming the leave experience and optimizing employee productivity."

AbsenceSoft eliminates the complexity of leave and accommodation management for 300+ leading employers. Supporting over 6.5 million lives, the platform transforms administrative-heavy processes into streamlined workflows that ensure regulatory compliance while delivering exceptional employee experiences.

"Leading AbsenceSoft at such a dynamic moment is an incredible opportunity," said Keeney. "The entire world of work is moving toward greater flexibility, personalization, and inclusion, driven by employee expectations and enabled by technology. I'm excited to build on AbsenceSoft's momentum and collaborate with customers and the community to enhance engagement by fostering trust, boosting productivity, and improving retention with a commitment to employee well-being. We will help organizations proactively adapt to these trends and address challenges like compliance and cultural change so they can be best positioned to attract and retain top talent in an increasingly competitive landscape."

Keeney officially joined AbsenceSoft as CEO on July 21, 2025. For more information about AbsenceSoft, visit www.absencesoft.com .

About AbsenceSoft

AbsenceSoft is a leading provider of leave and accommodations management SaaS solutions. We deliver scalable, easy-to-use, and configurable software to easily and efficiently manage 200+ statutory policies like FMLA, ADA, and PWFA. Our software streamlines and automates leave and accommodations processes, ensuring compliance with federal and state regulations while elevating the employee experience. Built by leave professionals, for leave professionals, AbsenceSoft is trusted by employers across industries, Third Party Administrators (TPAs), and Professional Employee Organizations (PEOs) to manage over six million lives. We are widely recognized for our top-tier customer service and robust customer community engagement. Learn more at absencesoft.com or follow the company on LinkedIn .

