John Galt Solutions Announces Spring 2025 Scholarship Recipient: Karissa Rodriguez of Rutgers Business School

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / John Galt Solutions, the fastest way to achieve more value from the supply chain, is pleased to announce the recipient of its bi-annual scholarship is Karissa Rodriguez, a student at Rutgers Business School, pursuing a degree in Supply Chain Management and Marketing.

Since 2019, the John Galt Solutions Scholarship has been awarded twice a year to outstanding undergraduate students who demonstrate excellence and commitment to the supply chain field. The $10,000 scholarship reflects the company's ongoing mission to support and nurture the next generation of supply chain professionals and innovators.

After a highly competitive nomination process, the scholarship committee selected Karissa for her impressive academic record, passion for supply chain management, and strong commitment to creating a meaningful impact in the industry.

In response to receiving the scholarship, Karissa said: "Being selected for the John Galt Scholarship means more than words can express. It is not just a financial relief but a chance to fully pour myself into my studies, pursue internships, and say 'yes' to opportunities without worrying if I can afford to take them. I know it will bring opportunities that I don't even know are possible yet. Most of all, this brings peace of mind to me and to my loved ones who have sacrificed a lot so I could be here."

With a deep commitment to innovation, education, and industry excellence, John Galt Solutions continues to invest in the future of supply chain by fostering young talent.

"We continue to proudly support and nurture talent to help drive innovation in the industry," said Anne Omrod, Founder and CEO of John Galt Solutions. "Karissa's dedication and enthusiasm for the field are truly inspiring, and we are excited to support her career goals and educational journey."

The entire team at John Galt Solutions extends its heartfelt?congratulations?to Karissa Rodriguez for her achievement and wishes her every success!

About John Galt Solutions

John Galt Solutions is the fastest way for businesses to get more value from their supply chain. The Atlas Planning Platform helps companies make faster decisions and see real results quickly across the end-to-end supply chain. The platform configures to even the toughest business requirements and goes live so fast clients see an ROI before their boss even thinks to ask about it. With the highest customer satisfaction rating in the industry, John Galt meets clients where they are, works side-by-side with them to grow, and shows them the fastest path to success. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit? johngalt.com .

Contact Information

John Galt

Public Relations Manager

connect@johngalt.com

312-701-9026





SOURCE: John Galt Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/john-galt-solutions-announces-spring-2025-scholarship-recipient-k-1050792