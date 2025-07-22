Seasoned defense executive to lead domestic growth and accelerate market adoption of Fortem's radar-powered counter-UAS solutions

Fortem Technologies, a pioneer in radar-powered autonomous counter-drone systems and advanced air mobility, today announced the appointment of Shane Shamblin as Senior Vice President of U.S. Sales Operations. With more than 25 years of leadership in defense technology, sales, and business development, Shamblin will oversee Fortem's domestic go-to-market strategy and unify its federal, defense, critical infrastructure, and commercial sales operations under a cohesive national approach.

"Shane brings a rare blend of technical depth, operational experience, and customer savvy to Fortem at a time when demand for our solutions is surging," said Jon Gruen, Chairman and CEO of Fortem Technologies. "He understands both the urgency and the opportunity in this moment and how to build the relationships and structure needed to win."

Prior to joining Fortem, Shamblin held senior roles at ATSC, Echodyne, ELTA North America, and other leading defense technology firms. His career includes major program wins with the U.S. Armed Services and the Department of Homeland Security, totaling more than $1 billion in awards. He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a recognized subject matter expert in counter-UAS technologies, including radar, RF, electronic warfare, and integrated sensing solutions.

At Fortem, Shamblin will be tasked with driving U.S. sales execution across a wide spectrum of markets, from military and homeland defense to commercial and critical infrastructure protection. His immediate priorities include increasing sales of Fortem's flagship TrueView® R20, R30, and R40 radar systems designed to detect, track, and identify drones at unmatched precision and range-and expanding adoption of the DroneHunter® interceptor platform.

"Fortem's radar is the secret sauce," said Shamblin. "The world knows us for DroneHunter®, but what truly sets us apart is the low-SWaP radar technology that powers it and positions Fortem to lead in next-generation airspace defense. My goal is to make Fortem's solutions not only indispensable, but ubiquitous."

Shamblin's arrival also coincides with a national inflection point. Congress is considering bipartisan legislation that would expand counter-UAS authorities to local law enforcement and civilian agencies. If passed, the law could unlock significant new markets for mitigation tools like Fortem's DroneHunter, which already plays a key role in defending borders and critical sites worldwide.

About Fortem Technologies

Fortem Technologies is the global leader in airspace security, delivering advanced systems that protect against today's autonomous aerial threats while ensuring the safety of tomorrow's advanced air mobility. With integrated solutions combining TrueView radar, AI-enabled SkyDome® command software, and DroneHunter® drone interceptors, Fortem protects military, government, and commercial sites worldwide. Fortem is the only company authorized to deploy a drone-on-drone kinetic interceptor in U.S. airspace. Its technology has been validated in operational deployments in Ukraine, the Middle East, and East Asia and is accelerating the safety of global airspace for urban air mobility. Headquartered in Lindon, Utah, Fortem is privately held and backed by Toshiba, DCVC, Lockheed Martin, Mubadala Investment Company, and others. To learn more, visit https://fortemtech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250722227101/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

marketing@fortemtech.com