3CLogic and ScreenMeet Expand Partnership to Elevate ServiceNow-Powered Customer and IT Support with Voice AI and Rich Video Collaboration

Latest partnership helps leading Managed Services Provider, Solugenix, deliver smarter experiences powered by AI, Voice, and remote support to their restaurant franchise customers.

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 3CLogic, the leading AI-powered contact center platform purpose-built for ServiceNow®, and ScreenMeet, the only ServiceNow native provider of AI and video-based remote support, today announced the expansion of their strategic partnership. The collaboration between both ServiceNow-certified Build partners will focus on delivering unified Voice AI and Video experiences across both IT, HR, and Customer Support for enterprises leveraging the Now Platform.

Per a recent Gartner1 report, as GenAI continues to evolve, enterprises will likely shift from traditional multichannel to seamless multimodal experiences-placing voice and video at the core. By embedding advanced Voice AI self-service, enterprise-grade contact center capabilities, and rich video collaboration directly into the ServiceNow platform, 3CLogic and ScreenMeet empower IT Support Managers, Contact Center Directors and Customer Experience leaders to resolve incidents faster, reduce frustration, and drive higher satisfaction.

"Our customers demand a single pane of glass for all support interactions," explains Denis Seynhaeve, CEO of 3CLogic. "By pairing our Voice AI and Contact Center platform with ScreenMeet's video collaboration, we're turning ServiceNow into the ultimate support hub-helping enterprises delight customers and slash resolution times."

Key benefits of the 3CLogic + ScreenMeet collaboration for ServiceNow:

Unified Voice AI, Intelligent Routing & Rich Video Collaboration - 3CLogic and ScreenMeet together transform ServiceNow into an end-to-end support hub by embedding Voice?AI bots, self-service automation, and advanced IVR routing alongside in-context video, co-browsing, and screen-share. Routine inquiries are handled by AI with seamless hand-offs to live agents routed to the right skill group, while ScreenMeet's video tools let agents see exactly what users see, whether troubleshooting a POS failure or guiding through software setup.





Seamless Integration with ServiceNow Workflows - Both 3CLogic and ScreenMeet integrate with ServiceNow, leveraging the platform's AI capabilities and existing digital channels. This ensures that voice- and video-driven interactions automatically trigger ServiceNow tasks, updates, and analytics - delivering end-to-end traceability and insight.





Agent Automation & Optimization - By combining 3CLogic's automated call recordings, real-time call transcriptions, and GenAI-powered call summarizations - each auto-associated with the correct ServiceNow record - with ScreenMeet's AI summarization of video chat and screen-share sessions, agents no longer spend time jotting notes or hunting down recordings. Together, 3CLogic and ScreenMeet populate agent work notes and update record (e.g., Incident, Case, etc.) histories automatically, freeing support teams to focus on complex issues rather than manual documentation.





Enhanced Reporting & Insights - 3CLogic feeds real-time contact-center metrics - call volumes, queue health, sentiment scores - directly into ServiceNow dashboards, while ScreenMeet captures and stores session data, system info, recordings, and AI-generated summaries in-platform. This unified data model delivers consolidated wallboards and reports, giving managers a holistic view of voice and video interactions and actionable insights to continuously refine workflows and drive performance

Real-World Use Case

"By using 3CLogic and ScreenMeet together, we look forward to seamlessly routing every support request into a single, unified flow, instantly connecting customers with agents and launching live video sessions without any channel hopping," explains Chris Antonelli, EVP at Solugenix, a leading managed services provider catering to the world's largest restaurant franchises. "The joint solution lets our team see exactly what the customer sees, guide them step by step, and resolve issues faster - all within ServiceNow for a truly effortless support experience."

"Video chat dramatically shrinks the time to resolution," adds Lou Guercia, COO of ScreenMeet. "When an agent can see the exact device, screen, or environment, they eliminate lengthy back-and-forth. Together with 3CLogic on ServiceNow, we deliver a unified experience that's fast, efficient, and secure."

Availability and Next Steps

The combined 3CLogic + ScreenMeet integration is generally available today. Enterprise organizations running ServiceNow IT Service Management, CRM and Industry Workflows, or Employee Service Center can engage their ServiceNow account teams or visit the 3CLogic and ScreenMeet websites to learn more.

In addition 3CLogic and ScreenMeet will be sponsors and attend a number of the upcoming ServiceNow Fall events including the ServiceNow AI Summits in Atlanta and Dallas as well as the World Forum events in New York, Chicago, Munich, London, and Amsterdam.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms customer and employee experiences with its patented and award-winning AI-powered cloud contact center solutions purpose-built to enhance today's leading CRM and Customer Service Management platforms. Globally available and leveraged by the world's leading brands, its offerings empower enterprise organizations with innovative capabilities, such as intelligent self-service, Generative AI, Conversational AI, agent automation & coaching, and AI-powered sentiment analytics - all designed to lower operational costs, maximize ROI, and deliver better, faster, and more personalized interactions for IT, employee, and customer service. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

About ScreenMeet

ScreenMeet is a cloud-native remote support and collaboration platform. Designed to embed seamlessly into leading CRM, AEM and ITSM systems - like ServiceNow, Tanium and Salesforce - ScreenMeet empowers enterprises with in-browser voice, video, co-browsing, and remote takeover capabilities, eliminating downloads and manual workflows. Trusted by over 50,000 agents and 400?million end users worldwide, ScreenMeet delivers secure, AI-enhanced support experiences that modernize contact centers and IT help desks for the digital era. For more information please visit www.screenmeet.com.

1https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2024-12-11-gartner-predicts-that-30-percent-of-fortune-500-companies-will-offer-service-through-only-a-single-ai-enabled-channel-by-2028

