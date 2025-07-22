Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
22.07.2025 16:14 Uhr
67 Leser
ZENWORK INC: New ?Zenwork Accounts Payable Solution Now Integrates with Intuit QuickBooks? Online

Businesses can now experience a seamless workflow that saves them time by automating accounts payable (AP) and 1099 filings.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR AND DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Zenwork Inc., the company behind the popular Tax1099 compliance solution, has launched its new Accounts Payable product, Zenwork Payments, which now integrates seamlessly with Intuit QuickBooks? ?Online to streamline payables management and year-end 1099 (federal and state) reporting within a unified workflow.

The integration between Zenwork Payments and ????QuickBooks? Online allows customers to handle vendor onboarding, bill approvals, payments, and 1099 form filing (federal and state) in one place without switching systems or relying on separate tools. By maintaining up-to-date data at every step, the integration helps support ???more accurate records, reduces manual tasks, and saves significant time on reconciliation and administrative tasks. Hence, it allows users to focus on strategic business activities.

"Zenwork Payments makes it easy for QuickBooks Online customers to handle accounts payable and vendor management, with automated 1099 generation and filing all in one place," said Sanjeev Singh, founder and CEO of Zenwork. "An integration with ?QuickBooks? Online will allow teams to focus on managing vendor relationships and payments ??while keeping 1099 filings accurate and timely, so they are prepared at year-end."

Zenwork Payments offers:

  • Two-way sync with QuickBooks? Online for bills, payments, and vendor data.

  • Automated journal entries and 1099 tax form generation, e-filing, and IRS-compliant eDelivery to ease the January filing rush.

  • All-in-one platform for accounts payable, vendor management, and 1099 processing, helping CPAs and business owners stay organized and prevent fraud.

  • Transparent pricing at $19.99 per month per payer and $2 per month per unique vendor paid, including eDelivery, 1099 filing, W9 collection, real-time TIN matching, and approval workflows.

  • Secure payment processing with bank-grade encryption and automated vendor verification, ensuring fast, reliable, and fraud-resistant transactions.

The integration will offer support for the entire vendor payment lifecycle, from invoice capture through approvals, bill payments, an????d 1099 filings, with records updated directly in QuickBooks Online. Vendors also have access to a ??self-service portal "xForce" to check payment status and tax forms, giving them visibility while reducing email follow-ups for finance teams.

About Zenwork Payments

Zenwork Payments, a developer on the Intuit® Developer Platform and part of Zenwork and the Tax1099 product family, supports businesses and accounting firms of all sizes with vendor payment and 1099 tax reporting ????tools. The platform combines invoice capture, approval routing, payments, and e-filing to maintain reliable, audit-ready records with less manual work. Learn more at Zenwork Payments.

For more details, visit ZenworkPayments. Connect with Zenwork payments on?LinkedIn,?Facebook, and ?X.

Contact:

Ed Pratt
Zenwork, Inc.
ed@zenwork.com

SOURCE: ZENWORK INC ??? -



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/new-%e2%80%8bzenwork-accounts-payable-solution-now-integrates-with-intui-1051298

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
