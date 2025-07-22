Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.07.2025 16:24 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 22

22 July 2025

ASHOKA WHITEOAK EMERGING MARKETS TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Result of 2025 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM")

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc announces that at the Company's 2025 AGM held today, all resolutions were passed by way of a poll and the results of the poll are set out below.

Resolutions 1 to 8 (inclusive) were proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 9 to 11 (inclusive) were proposed as special resolutions.

Resolution

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

Total votes validly cast

Total votes cast as % of issued share capital

Vote Withheld *

1

Receive and adopt the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2025

12,106,975

99.98

0

0.00

12,106,975

33.47%

14,000

2

Approve Directors' Remuneration Report

12,102,775

99.94

4,200

0.03

12,106,975

33.47%

14,000

3

Appointment of external auditor

12,076,957

99.73

30,018

0.25

12,106,975

33.47%

14,000

4

Authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's remuneration

12,103,042

99.95

3,933

0.03

12,106,975

33.47%

14,000

5

Re-elect Martin Shenfield as a Director

12,106,975

99.98

0

0.00

12,106,975

33.47%

14,000

6

Re-elect Howard Pearce as a Director

12,103,953

99.95

3,022

0.02

12,106,975

33.47%

14,000

7

Re-elect Tanit Curry as a Director

12,106,975

99.98

0

0.00

12,106,975

33.47%

14,000

8

To authorise the allotment of Ordinary shares

12,102,775

99.98

0

0.00

12,102,775

33.46%

18,200

9

To authorise the disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights

12,097,565

99.94

5,210

0.04

12,102,775

33.46%

18,200

10

To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares

12,102,775

99.94

4,200

0.03

12,106,975

33.47%

14,000

11

That a general meeting (other than an Annual General Meeting) may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice

12,070,520

99.68

36,455

0.30

12,106,975

33.47%

14,000

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

AWEMT.Cosec@jtcgroup.com

+44 20 7409 0181

Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte. Ltd

Prashant Khemka

Fadrique Balmaseda

Ben Hayward

Via Burson Buchanan

Marex

Mark Thompson

Eddie Nissen

Priyan Rayatt

+44 (0) 20 7016 6711

+44 (0) 20 7016 6713

+44 (0) 20 7016 6724

Burson Buchanan

Henry Harrison-Topham

Henry Wilson

+44 (0) 20 7466 5000

AWEM@buchanancomms.co.uk

LEI: 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75

Notes:

Every shareholder has one vote for every Ordinary Share held. As at 6.00 p.m. (UK time) on 18 July 2025, the share capital of the Company consisted of 36,174,329 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

In accordance with UKLR 6.4.2 copies of all the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

About Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc (AWEMT) is a UK investment trust seeking to achieve long-term capital appreciation primarily through investing in a multi-cap portfolio of equities that provide exposure to global emerging markets. Advised by Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), founded by Prashant Khemka with leading Emerging Markets investment experience. White Oak Capital Group has delivered an exceptional track record for its other strategies, and has £5.3 billion in assets under management or advisory1. Analytical approach integral to disciplined research process underpinned by proprietary frameworks OpcoFinco for valuation and ABLEx for ESG research. The team at WhiteOak believes that emerging markets present potential for higher alpha. EM markets remain under-researched and inefficient. AWEM leverages WhiteOak's investment approach to capture the higher alpha potential in these markets. No fixed management fee. Manager remuneration is aligned with alpha generation and hence shareholders' interest. The Investment Manager is remunerated solely as a function of outperformance over the benchmark.

1 Data as at 30 June 2025. AUM data refers to aggregate assets under management or investment advisory for WhiteOak Group.


