Germany-based Ilzhöfer is offering plug-in mini PV systems for flat and trapezoidal sheet metal roofs. The arrays feature 450 W bifacial solar panels. From pv magazine Germany Plug-in solar devices make it possible to install PV systems with minimal effort and without professional help. These systems have typically been installed on balconies, leading to the term "photovoltaic balcony system" in Germany. However, German mounting system manufacturer Ilzhöfer is now offering a plug-in mini photovoltaic systems for flat rooftops, carports, and trapezoidal sheet metal roofs. Flat roofs are especially ...

