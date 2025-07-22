Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the "Company"), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Perini Management Services, Inc. (PMSI), is underway with work on two new projects that were awarded earlier this year:

Barrier System Repair at Royal Air Force (RAF) Lakenheath, United Kingdom

Customer/Owner: United States Air Force (USAF)

Contract Value: $28,404,177

This project was awarded as a task order under the USAF's Worldwide Engineering Construction (WE&C) contract. The project includes civil, mechanical, electrical, and paving scopes of work involved in the design and construction of security fencing; aircraft, vehicle, and pedestrian gates; infrastructure to support surveillance equipment; and patrol roads.

Work began in February 2025 and substantial completion is anticipated in the fall of 2026.

Rio Bayamon Housing Infrastructure, Utilities, and Resiliency, Puerto Rico

Customer/Owner: United States Coast Guard

Contract Value: $20,463,394

This design-build project will improve the resilience of the electrical and water storage infrastructure and distribution at the Rio Bayamon Housing site. The scope of work includes construction of new access roads, security fencing and gates, patching existing roadways and curbs for the new electrical distribution, and resiliency work, in addition to providing a new utility building, water storage tank, selective demolition, and improvements to existing storm drainage piping.

Work began in January 2025 and substantial completion is anticipated in the spring of 2027.

