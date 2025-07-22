Kadence Raises $20M to Transform How Enterprises Run the Modern Workplace

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Kadence , a workplace operations platform, announced today that it has raised a $20 million series A, to advance the future of hybrid work. The round was led by High Alpha , with major participation from Kickstart , Midwich Group , Four Cities Capital and Manta Ray . Additional investors include 515 Ventures , led by Frederic Kerrest, Vice-Chairman and Co-Founder of Okta.

Dan Bladen, CEO & Co-Founder of Kadence



Kadence pioneered AI-driven workplace management in 2023 and continues to set the pace for innovation in the space. Kadence supports customers in industries ranging from legal, finance to tech and government, including leading organizations like Boeing, Ashurst, and BDO. With millions of square feet actively managed and thousands of teams on the platform, Kadence is redefining how global companies unlock the full potential of hybrid work.

The new funding will allow Kadence to further accelerate its product and AI roadmap investments, giving workplace leaders even more powerful tools and capabilities to drive the performance of their two largest assets, their people and their spaces.

"Kadence continues to reimagine how work happens," said Dan Bladen , co-founder and CEO of Kadence. "We're building the operating system for forward-thinking organizations that want to unlock performance, flexibility, and connection in the modern workplace."

The latest investment is a clear signal of confidence in Kadence's accelerating growth and its transformative vision for the future of work. Kadence brings together the power of an integrated workplace management system with a coordination layer teams love to use. This empowers organizations to scale smarter, move faster, and unlock the full potential of their people and spaces.

"Kadence is building a remarkable business and consistently delivering exceptional results for their customers," said High Alpha Co-Founder and Partner Kristian Andersen . "Ultimately, world-class leaders want to provide flexible, engaging and collaborative workplace experiences that enable their teams to do their best work. Kadence is uniquely positioned to help enterprise customers deliver on this promise, by supercharging their team's performance while optimizing their investments in real estate."

In tandem with this financing, Kadence also announced that Aaron Skonnard , co-founder and former CEO of PluralSight, will be joining the board as an independent director.

"During my last few years running Pluralsight, I experienced first-hand the massive challenge of running a large, globally distributed team," said Aaron Skonnard, co-founder and former CEO of Pluralsight. "Kadence solves all of that with an AI-powered, global platform that drives measurable performance in today's work environment, and I'm looking forward to partnering with Dan and the leadership team on their next chapter."

Kadence was founded on the premise that when employees are given the tools and support to flourish, exceptional performance follows. The average Kadence customer achieves a 20% reduction in real estate space cost and 40% lift in productivity within the first year of adopting its platform. Today, over 10,000 teams across 40+ countries rely on Kadence to coordinate people and places across their organizations.

This milestone reflects the trust and support of our customers, partners, investors, and community and the unwavering commitment of our team.

SOURCE: Kadence

