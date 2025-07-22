Wasatch Health Announces Structured Capital Fund

Utah Investment Firm Expands to Deliver Flexible Capital to Transformative Healthcare Companies

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Wasatch Health announces the launch of its Structured Capital Fund, a milestone that builds on the firm's recent rebrand and strategic integration with the Wasatch Group's healthcare portfolio. This new Fund underscores Wasatch Health's growing capabilities and continued commitment to support companies that improve and extend human life.

The Structured Capital fund will raise up to $150 million and focus on providing flexible, minimally dilutive capital to healthcare companies navigating key inflection points in their growth. The mandate will allow for structured equity, convertible instruments, and other fixed income formats, offering an attractive alternative to traditional financing solutions.

"This Structured Capital fund is the natural extension of the platform we've built," said Travis Sessions, Founding Partner of Wasatch Health. "By uniting our operating team and portfolio with The Wasatch Group, we've enhanced our capacity to serve companies not just with capital, but with real partnership and scale, and this fund allows us to better tailor our support of high-growth teams."

The Structured Capital Fund is a core pillar in Wasatch Health's strategy to expand its influence across MedTech, life sciences, specialized supply chain solutions, and clinical services. The launch follows the firm's transition from MedVenture Health to Wasatch Health earlier this year, aligning the healthcare investment platform more closely with The Wasatch Group's best-in-class operational and financial resources.

About Wasatch Group

The Wasatch Group ("Wasatch") is a privately held investment and operating platform founded more than 30 years ago, with long-term holdings and active operations across consumer & retail, real estate, industrials, healthcare, and property technology. Headquartered in Utah, Wasatch supports a permanent capital base and, in select cases, co-invests alongside outside capital through actively managed funds, always with a generational mindset across the United States. Today, the Wasatch portfolio includes more than four million square feet of commercial real estate, more than 17,000 residential units, and a growing set of best-in-class platform investments in healthcare and the life sciences, including a top ten interventional medical device contract manufacturer and a leading laboratory services provider.

About Wasatch Health

Wasatch Health is the healthcare investment affiliate of the Wasatch Group, focused on building and backing essential innovations across medical technology, life sciences, specialized supply chain services, and supporting real estate. Formerly known as MedVenture Health, the team has built a record of success through structured and controlling investments in overlooked, complex, and transition-stage opportunities, particularly where strategic repositioning, flexible capital, and operational support can unlock significant value.

SOURCE: Wasatch Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/wasatch-health-announces-structured-capital-fund-1050704