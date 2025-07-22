Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
100% seit April - und trotzdem erst der Anfang? Kupfer wird zum Turbo-Rohstoff des Jahres!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
22.07.2025 17:02 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wasatch Health Announces Structured Capital Fund

Utah Investment Firm Expands to Deliver Flexible Capital to Transformative Healthcare Companies

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Wasatch Health announces the launch of its Structured Capital Fund, a milestone that builds on the firm's recent rebrand and strategic integration with the Wasatch Group's healthcare portfolio. This new Fund underscores Wasatch Health's growing capabilities and continued commitment to support companies that improve and extend human life.

The Structured Capital fund will raise up to $150 million and focus on providing flexible, minimally dilutive capital to healthcare companies navigating key inflection points in their growth. The mandate will allow for structured equity, convertible instruments, and other fixed income formats, offering an attractive alternative to traditional financing solutions.

"This Structured Capital fund is the natural extension of the platform we've built," said Travis Sessions, Founding Partner of Wasatch Health. "By uniting our operating team and portfolio with The Wasatch Group, we've enhanced our capacity to serve companies not just with capital, but with real partnership and scale, and this fund allows us to better tailor our support of high-growth teams."

The Structured Capital Fund is a core pillar in Wasatch Health's strategy to expand its influence across MedTech, life sciences, specialized supply chain solutions, and clinical services. The launch follows the firm's transition from MedVenture Health to Wasatch Health earlier this year, aligning the healthcare investment platform more closely with The Wasatch Group's best-in-class operational and financial resources.

About Wasatch Group

The Wasatch Group ("Wasatch") is a privately held investment and operating platform founded more than 30 years ago, with long-term holdings and active operations across consumer & retail, real estate, industrials, healthcare, and property technology. Headquartered in Utah, Wasatch supports a permanent capital base and, in select cases, co-invests alongside outside capital through actively managed funds, always with a generational mindset across the United States. Today, the Wasatch portfolio includes more than four million square feet of commercial real estate, more than 17,000 residential units, and a growing set of best-in-class platform investments in healthcare and the life sciences, including a top ten interventional medical device contract manufacturer and a leading laboratory services provider.

About Wasatch Health

Wasatch Health is the healthcare investment affiliate of the Wasatch Group, focused on building and backing essential innovations across medical technology, life sciences, specialized supply chain services, and supporting real estate. Formerly known as MedVenture Health, the team has built a record of success through structured and controlling investments in overlooked, complex, and transition-stage opportunities, particularly where strategic repositioning, flexible capital, and operational support can unlock significant value.

Contact Information

Kainoa Clark
Chief Marketing Officer
kainoa.clark@netwasatch.com

.

SOURCE: Wasatch Health



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/wasatch-health-announces-structured-capital-fund-1050704

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.