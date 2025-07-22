Anzeige
22.07.2025
Medium Rare: The Takis Intense Nacho Tour: Zero Heat, Intensely Cheesy Cruise Experience to Set Sail First Weekend of August in Chicago

The Free 21+ Pre-Festival Fan Experience Will Feature a Live Performance by BUNT.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Takis® is turning up the flavor in a major way with Intense Nacho Tour: an intensely cheesy with zero heat immersive, high-energy pre-festival cruise launching in Chicago's iconic lake. This experience brings together intense vibes, cheesy flavor, and nonstop entertainment.

Takis® Intense Nacho Tour

Takis® Intense Nacho Tour

Takis® Intense Nacho is a cheesy, zero heat snack that delivers maximum taste without the spicy heat. Takis is throwing the ultimate bash on board a fully branded boat featuring an interactive immersive experience. The two-hour cruise, put on by award-winning experience producers Medium Rare, kicks off on Friday, Aug. 1, with a city cruise from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT for 300 21+ guests before the big fest kicks off later in the day.

On board, guests will be treated to a live DJ set by viral DJ - BUNT., as well as unlimited Takis® Intense Nacho snacks, an open bar, and bites from a fully loaded Takis To Go Bar. Activations include a custom merch station, cheesy photo moment, free swag, and more, making for a flavor-packed cruise that's just as intense as the snack itself.

"Join us for the cheesiest and most over-the-top party as we celebrate our flavor Intense Nacho. This non-spicy cheese flavor is sure to delight our biggest fans. If you're in Chicago, this is the event you won't want to miss," said Sandra Kirkpatrick, Senior Marketing Director for Takis®. "Takis is known for its intensity, and we're bringing that energy to one of the biggest music weekends of the year in Chicago!"

Fans can enter through July 29 for a chance to win a ticket to be a guest on the cruise at www.TakisIntenseNachoTour.com. No purchase necessary.

Produced by Medium Rare, the creators behind Shaq's Fun House, Dave Portnoy's One Bite Pizza Festival, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, John Summit's Expert Only Fest, and Travis Kelce's Kelce Jam, this event brings Takis Intense Nacho Tour front and center during one of the country's biggest weekends in music and culture.

For more information, visit www.TakisIntenseNachoTour.com or follow @TAKISUSA on social for updates.

DOWNLOAD OFFICIAL EVENT FLYER HERE

About TAKIS®

Takis® is the most well-known brand of Barcel USA, the U.S. snack division of Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company with operations in more than 30 countries. Barcel USA is an exciting, young and fast-growing consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Coppell, Texas, with a strong presence in the largest markets nationwide. Takis® snacks are not ordinary; they are the most intense snacks in the world. With different varieties such as Takis® Rolled Tortilla Chips, Takis® Stix, Takis® Waves, Takis® Chippz, Takis® Kettlez, Takis® Crisps and Takis® Hot Nuts. Visit us at www.Takis.us.

About Medium Rare

Lauded events, experiential, and management company Medium Rare works at the intersection of Sports & Entertainment, partnering with well-known athletes and brands to create iconic media properties including Travis Kelce's Kelce Jam, Shaquille O'Neal's Fun House, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, Daymond John's Black Entrepreneurs Day, Sports Illustrated The Party, Rob Gronkowski's Gronk Beach, and more. Creating and executing iconic IP and events that draw in millions of views and fans from around the world, Medium Rare also reaps industry accolades, recognized with six Webby Awards, Forbes 30 Under 30, Pollstar Next Gen, and Variety New Leaders, Inc. 5000, and more. For more info, visit www.Medium-Rare.com.

Partnership Inquiries:

Joe Silberzweig - Joe@Medium-Rare.com

Media Inquiries and Talent Requests:

Madisen Olsen - Madisen@RMG-PR.com

Contact Information

Amanda Brocato
RMG, EVP of Corporate Strategies & Events
amanda@rmg-pr.com
512.743.3941

SOURCE: Medium Rare



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/the-takis-intense-nacho-tour-zero-heat-intensely-cheesy-cruise-exp-1051234

