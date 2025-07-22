Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.07.2025
ACCESS Newswire
22.07.2025 17:02 Uhr
RebuttalPR: Esparto Farm Files Lawsuit After Fireworks Ignite Oakdale Fire

Plaintiff Seeks Justice for Destruction of Crops, Farming Equipment, and Economic Losses from Oakdale Fire

ESPARTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Etta James Farming LLC has filed a lawsuit against the owners and operators of the unauthorized fireworks facility that exploded and ignited the Oakdale Fire on July 1, 2025, killing seven people, injuring others, and damaging the local community.

The resulting fire impacted hundreds of acres of surrounding farm property, including the destruction of wheat and Canario bean crops farmed by Etta James Farming LLC, as well as other valuable infrastructure and farming equipment owned by Etta James Farming LLC.

The property on which the unauthorized fireworks facility was located is owned by Sam Machado, a lieutenant with the Yolo County Sheriff's Department, and operated by Devastating Pyrotechnics, Kenneth Chee, BlackStar Fireworks, and Craig Cutright. All parties were allegedly involved in the unlawful and unpermitted commercial-grade operation that illegally stored and sold fireworks to the public.

It is further alleged that the defendants failed to comply with basic safety standards, conducting reckless operations that put the facility at risk for the catastrophic explosion and fire.

"Fireworks can bring joy and celebration, but they are still powerful explosives that must always be manufactured, handled, and stored with the utmost care, following all proper procedures, with all required approvals, and under appropriate regulatory oversight," said Chris Rodriguez, Sacramento-based partner at Singleton Schreiber LLP. "Those responsible for this explosion must be held accountable to help ensure this never happens again."

The lawsuit seeks recovery of economic damages, including losses relating to the destruction of crops and farming infrastructure and equipment. The lawsuit also seeks punitive and exemplary damages to punish the defendants' conduct and deter similar conduct in the future.

Singleton Schreiber is a client-centered law firm, specializing in mass torts/multi-district litigation, fire litigation, personal injury/wrongful death, civil rights, environmental law, insurance bad faith, and sex abuse/trafficking. Over the last decade, the firm has recovered more than $3 billion for clients who have been harmed and sought justice. The firm also has the largest fire litigation practice in the country, having represented over 30,000 victims of utility and train caused wildfire, most notably serving plaintiffs in litigation related to the 2025 Eaton and Hurst Fires, 2025 Moss Landing Battery Plant Fire, 2025 Rowena Fire, the Maui wildfires, the Colorado Marshall wildfire, the Washington Gray wildfire, several California wildfires, and others.

Contact Information

Allison Fagan
PR Senior Associate
allison@rebuttalpr.com

Singleton Schreiber
Law Firm
info@singletonschreiber.com
(619) 771-3473

SOURCE: RebuttalPR



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/esparto-farm-files-lawsuit-after-fireworks-ignite-oakdale-fire-1051321

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
