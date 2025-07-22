Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.07.2025
WKN: 659990 | ISIN: DE0006599905
Xetra
22.07.25 | 17:15
108,80 Euro
-0,91 % -1,00
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
ACCESS Newswire
22.07.2025 17:02 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sustainability Starts With the Product: MilliporeSigma's Commitment to Sustainability Through Greener Alternative Products

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Sustainability Starts with the Product: MilliporeSigma's Commitment to Sustainability Through Greener Alternative Products

MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, exceeded its product sustainability goals in 2024 by adding over 880 Greener Alternative Products to its portfolio. MilliporeSigma officially embedded sustainability as a required step in its product development processes in 2022 to target and quantify sustainability criteria in new products.

Products with significant sustainability characteristics are identified as Greener Alternative Products in MilliporeSigma's portfolio. This approach benefits customers by putting more tools in their toolbox to help them reduce their environmental impact. Notable examples of new Greener Alternative Products include:

mPredict Co-Crystal Prediction Service

An artificial intelligence and computational chemistry-based tool that helps scientists predict how different drug molecules might combine with co-formers to form structures called co-crystals. It is used to improve efficiency during drug development because co-crystals may show enhanced properties such as solubility and stability. mPredict uses Green Chemistry concepts and a curated AI model to enable customers to identify 3x more viable hits than random digital testing, and eliminates the need for thousands of equivalent high-throughput chemical screening experiments.

Cellvento® ModiFeed Prime COMP

A highly concentrated, one-part, pH-neutral feed solution that replenishes depleted nutrients required for cellular function. It's used in biotechnology to help produce proteins and other products by providing cells with important nutrients to thrive in and to extend the production phase in fed-batch mode. The complexity of hydration, storage, and feeding is substantially reduced. Compared to other feed formulations, this new feed can now be stored in ambient temperatures (rather than refrigerated at 2-8°C), which potentially saves up to 365 kWh per year. Additionally, as a neutral pH feed, it eliminates the use of sodium hydroxide for pH adjustment, reducing materials needed.

TLC Explorer Documentation System

A compact device that digitally evaluates and records thin-layer chromatography (TLC), streamlining chromatography workflows. This solution offers up to a 50-60% mass reduction due to its compact design, replacing bulky traditional setups while eliminating the use of external computers and lightbulbs containing mercury. It features a thin LED matrix for illumination, an energy-efficient micro-camera, an embedded power-efficient 3-watt nanocomputer, and smartphone operability - offering scientists a compact tool for separating and identifying chemical compounds in mixtures.

To learn more about MilliporeSigma's sustainability strategy and initiatives, visit the company's sustainability webpages here.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from MilliporeSigma on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: MilliporeSigma
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/milliporesigma
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MilliporeSigma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/sustainability-starts-with-the-product-milliporesigmas-commitment-to-1051359

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
