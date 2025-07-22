Anzeige
22.07.2025 17:06 Uhr
RiverMeadow Software Inc.: RiverMeadow Enables Seamless Migration of Workloads to AWS Outposts with Secure, On-Premises Flexibility

LOS GATOS, Calif., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverMeadow Software, a leading provider of multi-cloud migration and modernization solutions, today announced enhanced support for AWS Outposts, empowering organizations to securely migrate and modernize on-premises workloads AWS-managed infrastructure.

RiverMeadow provides integrated, end-to-end Multi-Cloud Migration services and software to dramatically reduce the time, cost and risk associated with moving physical, virtual and cloud-based workloads into and between public, private and hybrid clouds. From Discovery and Assessment through Cloud Migration and Optimization, RiverMeadow accelerates your journey to the cloud, ensuring a successful outcome regardless of scale or complexity.

As organizations seek to reduce licensing costs and accelerate innovation, many are migrating off legacy platforms such as VMware vSphere. However, strict requirements around data residency, latency, and privacy often prevent migration to Public Cloud. AWS Outposts provides a hybrid cloud solution that allows organizations to run AWS services locally-on-premises-while maintaining seamless integration with the broader AWS ecosystem.

RiverMeadow's Workload Mobility Platform now enables end-to-end migration of workloads to AWS Outposts Racks, offering customers a highly secure and efficient path to modernization without sacrificing compliance or control.

"With RiverMeadow's on prem private deployment, organizations can migrate workloads onto AWS Outposts without any data ever leaving the on-premises environment," said Jim Jordan, CEO of RiverMeadow. "Our direct source-to-target transfer process ensures the highest levels of data security and efficiency throughout the migration journey."

Key Capabilities & Benefits:

  • Private Platform Deployment: RiverMeadow installs directly on AWS Outposts, eliminating the need for data egress and supporting strict regulatory requirements.
  • Direct Data Transfer: Data moves securely from source to target EC2 instances on Outposts-no staging required in AWS Regions.
  • OS Modernization: Upgrade Windows Server and Linux operating systems during migration to reduce technical debt and meet compliance standards.
  • Storage Rightsizing: Optimize AWS Outposts storage usage by dynamically resizing storage during the migration process.

RiverMeadow's AWS Outposts support is ideal for organizations looking to retain sensitive workloads on-premises while moving away from costly legacy platforms. By combining the power of AWS Outposts with RiverMeadow's automation and intelligence, customers gain a seamless, secure, and modern migration experience.

To learn more about RiverMeadow's AWS Outposts capabilities or to schedule a demo, visit www.rivermeadow.com.

Media Contact:
RiverMeadow Software, Inc.
Email: info@rivermeadow.com
Web: www.rivermeadow.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/694644/logo_stacked_color_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rivermeadow-enables-seamless-migration-of-workloads-to-aws-outposts-with-secure-on-premises-flexibility-302510776.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
