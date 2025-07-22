Blade Platforms Launches Educational Campaign on Safe, Purpose-Built High-Lift Equipment

ABILENE, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / The world knows them as bucket trucks, boom trucks, basket cranes, or "cherry pickers." In the industry, names vary-but not all high-reach access solutions are created equal. As the demands of utility, infrastructure, and construction grow more complex, legacy and retrofitted equipment are showing their limitations in safety, precision, and efficiency.

In response, Blade Platforms-one of the nation's premier providers of truck-mounted aerial work platforms (AWPs / MEWPs)-is launching a new educational campaign aimed at raising awareness about modern access solutions designed to elevate safety, performance, and value.

Petr Bartusek, Commercial Vice President of Blade Platforms, says the campaign will highlight the importance of choosing technology that's purpose-built-not retrofitted from older lifting systems-to meet the needs of today's workforce.

"Safety drives every decision we make," Bartusek said. "But we also understand that operational efficiency and service matter. Our platform solutions are built for modern challenges, and our campaign will highlight why the industry must raise its standards-and how Blade already does."

The campaign will include weekly blog content published at https://www.bladeplatforms.com, along with periodic media releases and insights focused on safety, productivity, and total cost of ownership.

Blade Platforms maintains key deployment hubs in New York, Illinois, Texas, and California to serve clients across North America. Its fleet of truck-mounted aerial work platforms-engineered for jobs above 150 feet-deliver unmatched height, precision, and mobility in the most challenging elevated work scenarios. Blade is widely recognized as a U.S. leader in aerial work platform innovation and reliability.

Media Contact:

Petr Bartusek

Commercial Vice President

(855) BLADE-US

info@bladeplatforms.com

SOURCE: Blade Platforms

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/blade-platforms-launches-educational-campaign-on-safe-purpose-built-high-lift-equipment-1051315