22.07.2025 17:33 Uhr
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Dividend Declaration

DJ Dividend Declaration 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Dividend Declaration 
22-Jul-2025 / 15:59 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
22 July 2025 
 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
  
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
 
  
 
Dividend Declaration 
 
  
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce an interim dividend payment of 1.92 pence 
per Ordinary Share, being the second interim quarterly dividend in respect of the financial year ending 31 December 
2025.  
 
  
 
As referred to in Part 7 'Taxation' of the Company's prospectus dated 26 September 2018, the directors have chosen to 
apply the 'streaming' regime to part of the dividend payment and the Company has designated the payment as follows: 
 
  
 
Interest Distribution per Ordinary Share:            1.13p 
 
Dividend Distribution per Ordinary Share:           0.79p 
 
Total Dividend per Ordinary Share:              1.92p 
 
  
 
The dividend will be paid on 22 August 2025 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 1 August 2025. The ex-dividend 
date will be 31 July 2025. 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
Enquiries: 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
 
MUFG Corporate Governance, Company Secretary   0333 300 1932 
 
  
 
For further information in relation to the Company please visit:  https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor/ 
en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  396655 
EQS News ID:  2173106 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2173106&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2025 10:59 ET (14:59 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
