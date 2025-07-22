For the first five months of 2025, CAISO data showed solar electricity curtailment declined by 12% as a share of generation, falling from 13% to 11. 5%, even as solar output grew 18% year over year. During this period, however, curtailment still rose 4. 1% in absolute terms, with March showing a 28% increase, matching the prior year's peak. From pv magazine USA Much has been made of California's renewable solar electricity curtailments, as solar has become the state's number one source of electricity. Through the first five record-setting solar and battery months of 2025, 11. 5% of California's ...

