Valeo Foods Group, one of Europe's leading producers of quality sweets, treats and snacks, has today announced the release of its 2025 Sustainability Report, detailing the company's commitments and progress across key environmental, social, and governance (ESG) priorities.

The report underscores Valeo Foods' ongoing efforts to integrate sustainability into every aspect of its business, from reducing greenhouse gas emissions to advancing inclusion and safety in the workplace.

The report is structured around Valeo Foods' five core sustainability pillars: Planet, People, Producers, Partners and Products and details significant achievements over the past year including:

Our Planet: 71% of the electricity powering our manufacturing sites now comes from renewable sources. We continue to invest in energy efficiency across all our facilities.

Our People: 70% of our colleagues currently have access to an Employee Assistance Program, with full coverage planned for next year.

Our Producers: 100% of the palm oil we use is fully traceable, and we are actively transitioning to ensure all our direct cocoa and coffee are deforestation-free.

Our Partners: This year, we donated 148 tonnes of food to support communities in need.

Our Products: 99% of our packaging is now recyclable, reinforcing our commitment to a circular economy.

"Our 2025 Sustainability Report, prepared with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards reflects our dedication to transparency and accountability," said Ronald Kers, Group CEO of Valeo Foods. "While we are proud of the progress we've made, we recognise that sustainability is a continuous journey. We remain committed to driving positive impact for our stakeholders, the environment, and future generations."

The 2025 Sustainability Report is available for download at: https://www.valeofoodsgroup.com/sustainability/our-sustainability-highlights

