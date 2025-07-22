CACI: Profiles of Good Character: Spotlighting Johnny Glenn - Running Toward the Next Mission

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Johnny Glenn is proof that veterans never lose their desire to serve - they just find new ways to do it.

A Georgia native, Johnny grew up on his family's farm. He credits his rural values and upbringing as key drivers behind the strong work ethic he has today. While farm life molded him, he was determined to pave his own path.

"Growing up on a farm was hard work, and I was inspired to do something different," he said. "In 1994, I enlisted to serve my country and went on to become a Green Beret."

Johnny spent 21 years with the 3rd Special Forces Group, serving 10 tours in Afghanistan and two in Iraq. Today, he is a retired Chief Warrant Officer 3 (CW3), continuing his mission with CACI.

Johnny has been with CACI for six months, leveraging his military expertise as a Training and Technical Assistance program trainer. He teaches soldiers how to use the Army's new augmented reality headset system (IVAS) as part of their field equipment.

"I'm grateful to have found a career that aligns with my skills and background in service," he said. "It's no surprise so many veterans build lasting careers at CACI, where opportunities for military members and their families are truly limitless."

Recently, Johnny was one of 12 military veterans - including CACI's Jason Wood - who completed the Old Glory Ultra Relay, a cross-country run organized by Team Red, White, and Blue (Team RWB) to raise awareness and money for fellow veterans. He trained for the challenge in a setting all too familiar - a place that taught him discipline, endurance, and grit.

"I did most of my training at my farm here in North Carolina, maintaining my strength with daily manual labor," he said. "I would do speed and endurance work on the days that I wasn't working on the farm."

Johnny and his fellow veterans began the trek in San Diego on May 2 and, from sea to shining sea, completed the journey in just under 17 days. After 3,002 unbroken miles, they crossed the finish line in Washington, D.C., at the National Mall - American flag in hand.

"Completing the relay meant a lot to me," he shared. "It demonstrates that when you put veterans together on a mission, we will find a way to complete that mission. With so many coming together to support an incredible cause, I was provided with a higher faith in mankind."

During the race, Johnny felt the unwavering encouragement of his colleagues. From phone calls, text messages, and social media post, he was reminded that he was not alone and was supported by members of CACI.

"I would like to say thank you to all my immediate and extended CACI family," he said. "Your support during this race gave me that extra push I needed to make it to the end. It's teammates and cultures like this that makes CACI special."

CACI serves as a company that offers the support you need to thrive, in and out of the office. Explore opportunities to break new ground at CACI.

