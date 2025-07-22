GLO BY ME SKIN: Mechelle Evans and Glo2Facial Partner to Deliver Red Carpet Facials at Pre Emmy Weeks Most Exclusive Gifting Suite

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Licensed Medical Aesthetician and skincare expert Mechelle Evans, founder of Glo By ME SKIN, will be participating in the invite-only DPA Pre-Emmys Gifting Suite, taking place September 12-13, 2025 in Los Angeles. The prestigious event connects top-tier talent with emerging and luxury lifestyle brands ahead of television's biggest event.

At the suite, Mechelle will offer signature facials sponsored by Glo2Facial, the breakthrough facial platform trusted by skincare professionals around the world. In addition to these on-site treatments, guests will receive Mechelle's exclusive Red Carpet Travel Kit - a GLO-boosting trio that includes cleanser, serum and moisturizer designed for A-list skin on the go.

What is a Glo2Facial?

Glo2Facial is a noninvasive, 3-in-1 treatment that oxygenates from the inside out, exfoliates, and infuses the skin with essential nutrients - all in one session. It delivers immediate results with no downtime, making it ideal for red carpet prep. Mechelle is proud to collaborate with Glo2Facial, and extends her gratitude to the brand for sponsoring the treatments at this elite gathering.

With over a decade of experience as a Licensed Medical Aesthetician (LMA), Mechelle Evans is renowned for combining cutting-edge technology with personalized care. As the first woman of color to serve on the Obagi Medical Advisory Board, she continues to lead with expertise, integrity and a deep commitment to skin health and representation in the beauty industry.

Participation in the DPA Pre Emmy Gifting Suite marks a milestone moment for Mechelle and GLO By ME - bringing her results-driven skincare philosophy directly to the faces of Hollywood.

About GLO By ME SKIN

GLO By ME SKIN is a results - focused skincare brand founded by Mechelle Evans. With a mission to help every client feel confident in their skin, GLO By ME combines advanced treatments with thoughtful formulation, professional integrity and inclusivity at its core

For press inquiries or to book interviews with Mechelle Evans, please contact Crissy Henry at crissychenry@gmail.com

SOURCE: GLO BY ME SKIN

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mechelle-evans-and-glo2facial-partner-to-deliver-red-carpet-faci-1049049