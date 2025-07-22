Anzeige
22.07.2025 18:02 Uhr
Inspired Spine Expands Global Reach with Successful Trans-Kambin OLLIF Training Across India

BURNSVILLE, MN / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Inspired Spine has returned from its third and most impactful mission to India, continuing its commitment to making minimally invasive spine surgery accessible worldwide. The 12-day international visit included surgical education events in Mumbai and Bareilly, engaging participants from eight countries and advancing the adoption of the Trans-Kambin Oblique Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion (OLLIF) technique.

The program began at SMISS-AP in Mumbai, where attendees observed a video-recorded surgical demonstration followed by a hands-on cadaver lab. Interest and skill development were on full display as surgeons from across Asia, the Middle East, and beyond joined the training.

The mission continued in Bareilly at Rohilkhand Medical University, where Inspired Spine's team performed a three-level OLLIF in under one hour, showcasing the efficiency and reduced surgical trauma achievable with this approach. At Bareilly International University, over 70 delegates from seven countries registered to observe and participate, highlighting the growing international enthusiasm for this minimally invasive technique.

Inspired Spine also formalized academic collaborations during this visit. Dr. Hamid Abbasi, founder of Inspired Spine, awarded honorary professorships from Avicenna Technical University (ATU) to Dr. Varun Agarwal and Dr. Karthik Kailash in recognition of their educational leadership. In return, Dr. Abbasi accepted professorships from the universities in Chennai and Bareilly, reinforcing a shared commitment to global medical training.

In 2024, Inspired Spine donated its intellectual property to developing countries, including India, enabling the production of affordable Spartan surgical hardware and the transfer of technical know-how. The impact is already visible: trained surgeons are returning home equipped with both hardware and skills to implement Trans-Kambin OLLIF procedures in underserved regions, including Iran, Dr. Abbasi's birth country.

"The momentum is real, the interest is exploding," said Dr. Abbasi. "We're not just exporting tools-we're building sustainable capability around the world."

With renewed energy and a growing global network, Inspired Spine remains committed to transforming spine care through innovation, affordability, and education.

Visit www.inspiredspine.com for more information.

Media Contact:
Inspired Spine
(952) 225-5266

SOURCE: Inspired Spine



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/inspired-spine-expands-global-reach-with-successful-trans-kambin-olli-1051356

