Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - NewOrg Management System, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based case management solutions for nonprofits and social agencies, has announced a new partnership with NC4K (Nellie's Champions for Kids), a nonprofit dedicated to supporting families facing childhood cancer. This collaboration aims to improve service delivery, enhance case management, and expand access to vital family support programs for more than 900 families across Ohio.

Founded in 2007 with a mission that no kid fights cancer alone, NC4K offers critical financial and emotional assistance to children and teens battling cancer and their families. Over the years, NC4K has grown into a comprehensive support network, providing relief for essential needs such as housing, utilities, groceries, and gas, as well as organizing community events to foster connection and joy. Signature events include the Back-to-School Bash and Reindeer Games Holiday Party, alongside partnerships with other organizations.

Mandy Powell, Executive Director of NC4K, stated, "The challenges a family faces when they hear the devastating words 'your child has cancer' are unimaginable. We believe that NewOrg will enable us to serve our community better by documenting, tracking, and responding to needs efficiently and effectively. As a small team focused on maximizing resources, we appreciated the ease of implementation and the ongoing support we received in creating a system tailored to our unique needs. We are excited to fully launch to our community and confident that this tool will help us enhance our support for families fighting childhood cancer."

As NC4K continued to expand its programs and reach more families, the team recognized the need for a more cost-effective and flexible case management solution. The high cost and underutilization of their previous system made it clear that it was no longer the right fit for their organization. NC4K was looking for a system that could not only help them manage their financial and emotional support services more efficiently but also provide better value and easier access for their team. This led them to explore alternatives and ultimately select NewOrg as their new partner for data management.

With NewOrg, NC4K now has a powerful, easy-to-use platform to manage their growing services, including:

Family Program Management - Tracking family intakes, case notes, financial and emotional support, event participation, and approvals, all in one place.

- Tracking family intakes, case notes, financial and emotional support, event participation, and approvals, all in one place. Public Portal - Allowing families to apply for services, update profiles, upload files, schedule appointments, and register for events online.

- Allowing families to apply for services, update profiles, upload files, schedule appointments, and register for events online. Data Migration - Consolidating and importing family records from their previous system into NewOrg's secure platform.

About NC4K



NC4K (Nellie's Champions for Kids) is a nonprofit organization based in Columbus, Ohio, dedicated to supporting families facing childhood cancer through financial relief, emotional support, and community engagement. Learn more at https://www.nc4k.org/.

About NewOrg Management System, Inc.

NewOrg Management System, Inc. - https://neworg.com/client-types/case-management/

4000 Albemarle St NW (Ste 200)

Washington, DC 20016

NewOrg is a leading software developer providing a cloud-based case management platform for nonprofits and local government/social agencies, with more than 50,000 users in the US & Canada since 2006. Celebrating 18 years providing complete, 100% customized data management for nonprofit organizations and affiliates, NewOrg's integrated software and service approach ensures that our partners improve efficiency, transparency, and sustainability.

