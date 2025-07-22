Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - SILICON METALS CORP. (CSE: SI) (FSE: X6U) ("Silicon Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired additional mining claims by means of map staking. The new claims encompass the Aggregate Production Permit and other recently acquired mining claims near Sudbury, Ontario, announced by the Company on July 15, 2025. The total mining claim blocks encompassing the Aggregate Production Permit now total 1,848 hectares.

The combination of the newly acquired mining claims with the Aggregate Production Permit constitutes a brand-new project that the Company has coined the 'Maple Birch Project', located in the Sudbury Mining District of Ontario, Canada.

The 1,848 hectare Maple Birch Project is underexplored and is highly prospective for high purity quartz-rich pegmatite mineralization (Figure 1). This rare and valuable type of mineralization has already been discovered on the project, and the recently acquired interest in the Aggregate Production Permit allows for the extraction of a high purity quartz pegmatite "pod". The technical team is planning a detailed exploration program with the goal of potentially discovering more of these valuable pegmatite pods.





Figure 1: High purity quartz pegmatite mineralization samples taken from the Maple Birch Project in June 2025.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8241/259643_db8888e2a47fb992_001full.jpg

Morgan Good, Chief Executive Officer of Silicon Metals Corp., commented, "The Company is clearly excited about the ground surrounding this 3,000 tonne per year permitted area, as the pegmatites found here bears a similar resemblance to those of 'The Spruce Pine Mine', located in North Carolina, a pegmatite-type deposit. Spruce Pine is famous for being some of the purest quartz in the world, used in high tech applications."[1]

Management is currently in discussions with local contract miners and refiners in order to execute the following:

re-establish old resource roads

prep quarry area

drill and blast

haul material to local refiner

refine material

perform exploration programs

utilize potential profits to acquire additional production assets

If the Company is able to extract, haul, refine and process the Maple Birch material, there could equitable upside for the Company and its shareholders. Typical quarrying costs in the area range from $100 to $200 per tonne.

Historical information regarding the Aggregate Production Permit indicates that, between 2010 - 2015, prior operators had extracted approximately 20 tonnes of bulk samples under the Aggregate Production Permit and subsequently sold such bulk samples for USD $1,000 per ton. Readers are cautioned that this figure is historical in nature and, in presenting this figure, the Company is relying on information provided by third-parties in the course of the Company's due diligence on the Aggregate Production Permit. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to confirm whether such figure would be representative of current value.

Mr. Good further stated, "Having the potential for significant growth in 2026 could bode for a sizable shareholder increase in value while also performing exploration. We want to turn silicon metals into a unique junior mining resource company, and the Maple Birch Project is a perfect starting point."

The Company believes that the quartz material found at the project is potentially highly pure, rare, and valuable. Management has begun planning advanced geochemical and metallurgical testing for the high purity material among other intentions to be shared with our audience as soon as possible.

Technical Information

Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo., COO of Silicon Metals Corp., a qualified person as per National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific information in his new release. Mr. Wladichuk is a professional geoscientist registered in British Columbia and Ontario.

About Silicon Metals Corp.

Silicon Metals Corp. is currently focused on exploration and development in Canada, namely British Columbia and Ontario. The Company has 100% ownership in the Maple Birch Project, located approximately 30km south-east of Sudbury, Ontario, which is a high purity quartz pegmatite project with a 3000 tonne per year production permit. The Company also holds an undivided 100% right, title and interest in the exploration stage Ptarmigan Silica Project located approximately 130km from Prince George, British Columbia. The Company has also acquired an option to purchase an undivided 100% right, title, and interest in both the exploration stage Silica Ridge Silica Project located approximately 70kms southeast from the town of MacKenzie, British Columbia, as well as the exploration stage Longworth Silica Project located approximately 85km East from Prince George, British Columbia.

