PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Earnings of $0.89 Per Diluted Share; Net Interest Margin Improves For Fifth Consecutive Quarter

WAUSAU, Wis., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. ("PSB") (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank ("Peoples") serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported second quarter earnings ending June 30, 2025 up 48% relative to the prior quarter to $0.89 per diluted common share on net income of $3.8 million, compared to $0.60 per diluted common share on net income of $2.6 million during the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, and $0.56 per diluted common share on net income of $2.4 million during the second quarter ending June 30, 2024.

PSB's second quarter 2025 operating results reflected the following changes from the first quarter of 2025: (1) a stronger net interest margin as asset yields rose; (2) higher non-interest income from higher mortgage banking income; and (3) lower non-interest expenses due to lower salaries and employee benefit expenses.

"We are proud to report record earnings for the second quarter, highlighted by an improving net interest margin and cost controls that have lowered our non-interest expenses and improved our efficiency ratio to 63%. Over the past year, we increased tangible book value per share by 13.1% while paying $0.64 per share in dividends to our shareholders. As loans continue to reprice at higher rates and new loans are originated at higher levels than current yields, we expect our net interest margin to continue to expand from current levels. While non-performing assets have grown, they represent a small number with special circumstances, and we expect favorable resolutions for certain significant non-performing assets by the end of the calendar year," stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.

June 30, 2025, Highlights:

Net interest income increased $470,000 to $10.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, from $10.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, due in part to higher yields on loans and one additional day during the quarter.

Noninterest income increased $230,000 to $2.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $1.9 million the prior quarter due primarily to higher mortgage banking revenues.

Noninterest expenses decreased $776,000 to $8.2 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2025 from $9.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, reflecting lower salary and benefit expenses.

Net loans increased $12.9 million, or 1% in the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, to $1.11 billion compared to March 31, 2025, largely due to increased commercial line usage. Allowance for credit losses remained at 1.12% of gross loans.

Non-performing assets increased $2.6 million to $15.6 million, or 1.04% of total assets at June 30, 2025 compared to the previous quarter. One existing non-performing loan relationship increased during the quarter as an additional loan in this relationship was moved to non-performing status. The underlying security of these loans is undergoing a sales process by the owner. Additionally, an unrelated new loan relationship was added to non-performing status.

Total deposits increased $47.5 million to $1.18 billion at June 30, 2025 from $1.13 billion at March 31, 2025, with the increase largely consisting of non-interest bearing demand deposits and time deposits with balances greater than $250,000. Core deposits increased $32.3 million while brokered deposits decreased $13.7 million. A portion of the overall deposit increase relates to an established customer making a large time deposit near the end of the quarter.

Return on average tangible common equity was 13.11% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 9.21% the prior quarter and 9.34% in the year ago quarter.

Tangible book value per common share was up 13.1% over the past year to $27.77 at June 30, 2025, compared to $24.55 at June 30, 2024. Additionally, PSB paid dividends totaling $0.64 per share during the past year.





Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets increased $46.8 million during the second quarter to $1.51 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.46 billion at March 31, 2025. Cash and cash equivalents increased $34.9 million to $57.5 million at June 30, 2025 from $22.7 million at March 31, 2025 as new deposits replenished reserves used to fund new loans. Investment securities available for sale increased $1.7 million to $184.3 million at June 30, 2025, from $182.6 million one quarter earlier.

Gross loans receivable increased $10.7 million to $1.15 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to one quarter earlier, due primarily to increased commercial & industrial lending. Commercial & industrial loans increased $11.2 million to $135.3 million at June 30, 2025, and commercial real estate loans increased $3.6 million to $566.5 million at June 30, 2025, compared to three months earlier. Commercial real estate construction and development loans decreased $9.2 million to $77.9 million at June 30, 2025, while residential real estate loans increased $3.3 million from the prior quarter to $337.1 million. Agricultural loans increased $1.6 million to $13.2 million at June 30, 2025 compared to three months earlier. The loan portfolio remains well diversified with commercial real estate and construction loans totaling 56.1% of gross loans, followed by residential real estate loans at 29.4% of gross loans, commercial non-real estate loans at 14.1% and consumer loans at 0.4%.

The allowance for credit losses remained at 1.12% of gross loans at June 30, 2025 while annualized net charge-offs to average loans were zero for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Non-performing assets increased $2.6 million to $15.6 million, or 1.04% of total assets at June 30, 2025 up from 0.89% at March 31, 2025. The increase reflects a loan relationship that was non-performing in the prior quarter having an additional loan move to non-performing status in the second quarter and a separate loan relationship within the timber industry where the customer has experienced irregular cashflows. Approximately 80% of the non-performing assets consisted of five loan relationships.

Total deposits increased 4% quarter over quarter, with 23% of the deposit portfolio being uninsured at June 30th. Overall, core deposits increased $32.3 million during the quarter while brokered deposits decreased $13.7 million.

At June 30, 2025, non-interest bearing demand deposits increased to 23.6% of total deposits from 21.7% the prior quarter, while interest-bearing demand and savings deposits decreased to 27.4% at June 30, 2025 from 29.4% one quarter earlier. The additional deposit inflow helped to decrease FHLB advances during the quarter by $4.3 million and brokered deposits by $13.7 million.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percentage of total tangible assets decreased to 7.95% at June 30, 2025, compared to 8.05% at March 31, 2025, and 7.32% at June 30, 2024.

Tangible net book value per common share increased $3.22 during the quarter to $27.77, at June 30, 2025 compared to $24.55 one year earlier, an increase of 13.1% after dividends of $0.64 were paid to shareholders. Relative to the prior quarter's tangible book value per common share of $26.94, tangible net book value per common share increased primarily due to earnings and an increase in the fair market value of the investment portfolios. The accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment portfolio was $15.8 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $16.7 million one quarter earlier.

Operations Review

Net interest income increased to $10.7 million (on a net margin of 3.09%) for the second quarter of 2025, from $10.3 million (on a net margin of 3.03%) for the first quarter of 2025, and increased from $9.4 million (on a net margin of 2.84%) for the second quarter of 2024. The higher net interest income in the current period primarily relates to higher loan yields during the quarter. Earning asset yields increased to 5.40% during the second quarter of 2025 from 5.35% the prior period and cost of funds increased four basis points to 3.06% compared to 3.02% during the first quarter of 2025. Relative to one year earlier, earning asset yields were up 19 basis points while the overall cost of funds was flat.

The increase in earning asset yields was due to higher yields on loan originations, loan renewals and security repricing. Loan yields increased during the second quarter of 2025 to 5.91% from 5.82% for the first quarter of 2025. Taxable security yields on a smaller average balance relative to the prior quarter were 3.24% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 3.35% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, while tax-exempt security yields remained at 3.35% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Total noninterest income increased $230,000 during the second quarter of 2025 to $2.1 million. An increase of $161,000 in mortgage banking income during the quarter accounted for the majority of the change.

Noninterest expenses decreased $776,000 to $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $9.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, and decreased $202,000 from $8.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. On a linked quarter basis, salary and benefits expense decreased $474,000 as the first quarter results reflected an increase in variable commercial sales incentive expense. Occupancy and facilities costs decreased $67,000, data processing and other office operation expenses decreased $12,000, a gain on the sale of foreclosed real estate was $58,000 and various other noninterest expenses decreased $225,000 during the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Partially offsetting the expense reductions was an increase in advertising and promotion expenses of $60,000.

Income taxes increased $279,000 during the second quarter to $752,000, from $473,000 one quarter earlier on higher income levels. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was 16.6% compared to 15.6% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, and March 31, 2025, September 30, and June 30, 2024, unaudited, December 31, 2024 derived from audited financial statements Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 23,022 $ 19,628 $ 21,414 $ 23,554 $ 16,475 Interest-bearing deposits 2,890 702 3,724 5,126 251 Federal funds sold 31,624 2,351 15,360 58,434 69,249 Cash and cash equivalents 57,536 22,681 40,498 87,114 85,975 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 184,320 182,594 189,086 174,911 165,177 Securities held to maturity (fair values of $75,016, $77,375, $79,654, $82,389 and $79,993 respectively) 83,123 85,373 86,748 86,847 86,825 Equity securities 2,885 2,847 2,782 1,752 1,661 Loans held for sale 349 734 217 - 2,268 Loans receivable, net (allowance for credit losses of $12,553, $12,392, $12,342, $12,598 and $12,597 respectively) 1,109,296 1,096,422 1,078,204 1,057,974 1,074,844 Accrued interest receivable 5,006 5,184 5,042 4,837 5,046 Foreclosed assets - 300 - - - Premises and equipment, net 13,397 13,522 13,805 14,065 14,048 Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,684 1,717 1,742 1,727 1,688 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 9,297 8,825 8,825 8,825 8,825 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 25,067 24,897 24,732 24,565 24,401 Core deposit intangible 330 353 195 212 229 Goodwill 3,495 3,495 2,541 2,541 2,541 Other assets 10,832 10,828 11,539 10,598 12,111 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,506,617 $ 1,459,772 $ 1,465,956 $ 1,475,968 $ 1,485,639 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 277,239 $ 245,672 $ 259,515 $ 265,078 $ 250,435 Interest-bearing deposits 900,303 884,364 887,834 874,035 901,886 Total deposits 1,177,542 1,130,036 1,147,349 1,139,113 1,152,321 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 165,950 170,250 162,250 181,250 184,900 Other borrowings 6,250 6,343 6,872 6,128 5,775 Senior subordinated notes 4,784 4,783 4,781 4,779 4,778 Junior subordinated debentures 13,075 13,049 13,023 12,998 12,972 Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments 622 672 672 477 477 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 15,118 13,554 14,723 12,850 13,069 Total liabilities 1,383,341 1,338,687 1,349,670 1,357,595 1,374,292 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - no par value: Authorized - 30,000 shares; Issued - 7,200 shares Outstanding - 7,200 shares, respectively 7,200 7,200 7,200 7,200 7,200 Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share: Authorized - 18,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares Outstanding - 4,041,573, 4,084,708, 4,092,977, 4,105,594 and 4,128,382 shares, respectively 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 Additional paid-in capital 8,659 8,608 8,610 8,567 8,527 Retained earnings 144,548 142,277 139,838 138,142 135,276 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (15,764 ) (16,692 ) (19,314 ) (15,814 ) (20,503 ) Treasury stock, at cost - 1,449,225, 1,406,090, 1,397,821, 1,385,204 and 1,362,416 shares, respectively (23,197 ) (22,138 ) (21,878 ) (21,552 ) (20,983 ) Total stockholders' equity 123,276 121,085 116,286 118,373 111,347 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,506,617 $ 1,459,772 $ 1,465,956 $ 1,475,968 $ 1,485,639

PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, June except per share data - unaudited) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 2025 2024 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 16,510 $ 15,782 $ 15,646 $ 15,634 $ 15,433 $ 32,292 $ 30,542 Securities: Taxable 1,566 1,641 1,545 1,345 1,295 3,207 2,492 Tax-exempt 506 517 522 522 521 1,023 1,047 Other interest and dividends 332 345 948 699 265 677 608 Total interest and dividend income 18,914 18,285 18,661 18,200 17,514 37,199 34,689 Interest expense: Deposits 5,934 5,884 6,027 5,905 5,838 11,818 11,920 FHLB advances 1,899 1,792 1,890 2,038 1,860 3,691 3,310 Other borrowings 48 47 57 57 58 95 118 Senior subordinated notes 58 59 59 59 58 117 117 Junior subordinated debentures 250 248 252 252 255 498 506 Total interest expense 8,189 8,030 8,285 8,311 8,069 16,219 15,971 Net interest income 10,725 10,255 10,376 9,889 9,445 20,980 18,718 Provision for credit losses 110 117 - - 100 227 195 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 10,615 10,138 10,376 9,889 9,345 20,753 18,523 Noninterest income: Service fees 366 358 362 367 350 724 686 Mortgage banking income 411 250 414 433 433 661 741 Investment and insurance sales commissions 335 326 226 230 222 799 343 Net loss on sale of securities - (1 ) (511 ) - - 661 (495 ) Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 170 163 166 165 159 (1 ) 316 Other noninterest income 814 770 620 648 742 1,584 1,359 Total noninterest income 2,096 1,866 1,277 1,843 1,906 3,962 2,950 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,828 5,302 4,691 4,771 5,167 10,130 10,290 Occupancy and facilities 719 786 691 757 733 1,505 1,454 Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets (58 ) - - 1 - (58 ) - Data processing and other office operations 1,189 1,201 1,111 1,104 1,047 2,390 2,069 Advertising and promotion 189 129 141 164 171 318 300 Core deposit intangible amortization 23 23 17 17 20 46 44 Other noninterest expenses 1,303 1,528 1,351 1,337 1,257 2,831 2,563 Total noninterest expense 8,193 8,969 8,002 8,151 8,395 17,162 16,720 Income before provision for income taxes 4,518 3,035 3,651 3,581 2,856 7,553 4,753 Provision for income taxes 752 473 524 593 410 1,225 579 Net income $ 3,766 $ 2,562 $ 3,127 $ 2,988 $ 2,446 $ 6,328 $ 4,174 Preferred stock dividends declared $ 122 $ 122 $ 122 $ 122 $ 122 $ 244 $ 244 Net income available to common shareholders $ 3,644 $ 2,440 $ 3,005 $ 2,866 $ 2,324 $ 6,084 $ 3,930 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.90 $ 0.60 $ 0.73 $ 0.69 $ 0.56 $ 1.49 $ 0.95 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.89 $ 0.60 $ 0.73 $ 0.69 $ 0.56 $ 1.49 $ 0.95

PSB Holdings, Inc. Quarterly Financial Summary (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Earnings and dividends: 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Interest income $ 18,914 $ 18,285 $ 18,661 $ 18,200 $ 17,514 Interest expense $ 8,189 $ 8,030 $ 8,285 $ 8,311 $ 8,069 Net interest income $ 10,725 $ 10,255 $ 10,376 $ 9,889 $ 9,445 Provision for credit losses $ 110 $ 117 $ - $ - $ 100 Other noninterest income $ 2,096 $ 1,866 $ 1,277 $ 1,843 $ 1,906 Other noninterest expense $ 8,193 $ 8,969 $ 8,002 $ 8,151 $ 8,395 Net income available to common shareholders $ 3,644 $ 2,440 $ 3,005 $ 2,866 $ 2,324 Basic earnings per common share (3) $ 0.90 $ 0.60 $ 0.73 $ 0.69 $ 0.56 Diluted earnings per common share (3) $ 0.89 $ 0.60 $ 0.73 $ 0.69 $ 0.56 Dividends declared per common share (3) $ 0.34 $ - $ 0.32 $ - $ 0.32 Tangible net book value per common share (4) $ 27.77 $ 26.94 $ 25.98 $ 26.41 $ 24.55 Semi-annual dividend payout ratio 22.58 % n/a 23.27 % n/a 33.61 % Average common shares outstanding 4,070,721 4,088,824 4,094,360 4,132,218 4,139,456 Balance sheet - average balances: Loans receivable, net of allowances for credit loss $ 1,111,004 $ 1,091,533 $ 1,064,619 $ 1,066,795 $ 1,088,013 Assets $ 1,480,851 $ 1,462,862 $ 1,479,812 $ 1,445,613 $ 1,433,749 Deposits $ 1,142,279 $ 1,140,397 $ 1,151,450 $ 1,110,854 $ 1,111,240 Stockholders' equity $ 123,077 $ 118,576 $ 118,396 $ 114,458 $ 110,726 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (1) 1.02 % 0.71 % 0.84 % 0.82 % 0.69 % Return on average common stockholders' equity (1) 12.61 % 8.88 % 10.75 % 10.63 % 9.03 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (1)(4) 13.11 % 9.21 % 11.07 % 10.96 % 9.34 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 1.39 % 1.15 % 0.95 % 0.97 % 1.15 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.04 % 0.89 % 0.71 % 0.71 % 0.84 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.12 % 1.12 % 1.13 % 1.18 % 1.16 % Nonperforming assets to tangible equity plus the allowance for credit losses (4) 12.64 % 10.71 % 8.85 % 8.71 % 11.09 % Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 3.09 % 3.03 % 2.96 % 2.90 % 2.84 % Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 2.34 % 2.33 % 2.23 % 2.16 % 2.15 % Service fee revenue as a percent of average demand deposits (1) 0.54 % 0.58 % 0.53 % 0.56 % 0.56 % Noninterest income as a percent of gross revenue 9.98 % 9.26 % 6.40 % 9.20 % 9.81 % Efficiency ratio (2) 63.00 % 72.88 % 67.59 % 68.43 % 72.52 % Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.22 % 2.49 % 2.15 % 2.24 % 2.35 % Average stockholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to average assets 9.31 % 9.22 % 9.08 % 9.06 % 9.03 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (4) 7.95 % 8.05 % 7.76 % 7.85 % 7.32 % Stock price information: High $ 25.70 $ 26.50 $ 27.90 $ 25.00 $ 21.40 Low $ 23.65 $ 25.60 $ 25.00 $ 20.30 $ 19.75 Last trade value at quarter-end $ 23.89 $ 25.70 $ 26.50 $ 25.00 $ 20.40 (1) Annualized (2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. (3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals. (4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles.

PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Quarter Ended Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, (dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Net income $ 3,766 $ 2,562 $ 3,127 $ 2,988 $ 2,446 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale 972 2,551 (3,955 ) 4,738 184 Reclassification adjustment for security loss included in net income - 1 404 - - Accretion of unrealized loss included in net income on securities available for sale deferred tax adjustment for Wisconsin Act 19 (35 ) - (76 ) - - Amortization of unrealized loss included in net income on securities available for sale transferred to securities held to maturity 91 89 90 90 89 Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap (87 ) (6 ) 65 (101 ) 39 Reclassification adjustment of interest rate swap settlements included in earnings (13 ) (13 ) (27 ) (38 ) (40 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) 928 2,622 (3,499 ) 4,689 272 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 4,694 $ 5,184 $ (372 ) $ 7,677 $ 2,718

PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets as of: Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 15,333 $ 12,404 $ 10,109 $ 10,116 $ 12,184 Nonaccrual restructured loans 13 17 18 25 28 Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 295 280 286 292 299 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - - - Total nonperforming loans 15,641 12,701 10,413 10,433 12,511 Other real estate owned - 300 - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 15,641 $ 13,001 $ 10,413 $ 10,433 $ 12,511 Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 1.39 % 1.15 % 0.95 % 0.97 % 1.15 % Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 1.04 % 0.89 % 0.71 % 0.71 % 0.84 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonperforming loans 80.26 % 97.57 % 118.52 % 120.75 % 100.69 %

PSB Holdings, Inc.

Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves

At June 30, 2025

(dollars in thousands) Gross Specific Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves Real estate - Recreational facility Nonaccrual 3,940 145 Real estate - Equipment dealership Nonaccrual 2,708 560 Real estate - Non owner occupied rental properties Nonaccrual 4,227 0 Real estate - Wood products Nonaccrual 1,707 271 Total listed nonperforming assets $ 12,582 $ 976 Total bank wide nonperforming assets $ 15,641 $ 1,180 Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets 80 % 83 %

PSB Holdings, Inc. Loan Composition by Collateral Type Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 135,313 $ 124,074 $ 116,864 $ 115,234 $ 125,508 Agriculture 13,219 11,632 11,568 11,203 11,480 Municipal 12,805 12,878 15,733 12,596 11,190 Total Commercial 161,337 148,584 144,165 139,033 148,178 Commercial Real Estate: Commercial real estate 566,526 562,901 551,641 541,577 544,171 Construction and development 77,905 87,080 79,377 60,952 70,540 Total Commercial Real Estate 644,431 649,981 631,018 602,529 614,711 Residential real estate: Residential 266,203 268,490 271,643 269,954 270,944 Construction and development 31,439 26,884 28,959 34,655 36,129 HELOC 39,425 38,364 36,887 36,734 33,838 Total Residential Real Estate 337,067 333,738 337,489 341,343 340,911 Consumer installment 4,886 4,683 5,060 4,770 4,423 Subtotals - Gross loans 1,147,721 1,136,986 1,117,732 1,087,675 1,108,223 Loans in process of disbursement (26,496 ) (28,752 ) (27,791 ) (17,836 ) (21,484 ) Subtotals - Disbursed loans 1,121,225 1,108,234 1,089,941 1,069,839 1,086,739 Net deferred loan costs 624 580 605 733 702 Allowance for credit losses (12,553 ) (12,392 ) (12,342 ) (12,598 ) (12,597 ) Total loans receivable $ 1,109,296 $ 1,096,422 $ 1,078,204 $ 1,057,974 $ 1,074,844

PSB Holdings, Inc. Selected Commercial Real Estate Loans by Purpose Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1) Multi Family $ 145,523 14.0 % $ 143,674 13.9 % $ 140,087 14.0 % $ 140,307 14.7 % $ 146,873 15.2 % Industrial and Warehousing 105,256 10.2 109,366 10.6 103,794 10.4 96,995 10.2 96,286 9.6 Retail 29,407 2.8 29,285 2.8 23,438 2.3 25,263 2.7 26,154 2.7 Hotels 25,299 2.4 25,719 2.5 25,892 2.6 26,057 2.7 29,035 3.0 Office 7,131 0.7 7,254 0.7 6,234 0.6 6,378 0.7 6,518 0.7 (1) Percentage of commercial and commercial real estate portfolio and commitments.

PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition Insured and Collateralized Deposits June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 225,916 19.2 % $ 206,562 18.3 % $ 204,167 17.8 % $ 210,534 18.5 % $ 202,343 17.5 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 304,779 25.9 % 314,957 27.9 % 315,900 27.6 % 305,631 26.8 % 304,392 26.5 % Money market deposits 113,161 9.6 % 118,047 10.4 % 141,024 12.3 % 138,376 12.2 % 137,637 12.0 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 165,368 14.0 % 158,066 14.0 % 155,099 13.5 % 155,988 13.7 % 149,298 13.0 % Total core deposits 809,224 68.7 % 797,632 70.6 % 816,190 71.2 % 810,529 71.2 % 793,670 69.0 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 28,000 2.4 % 26,750 2.3 % 25,500 2.2 % 23,500 2.1 % 22,500 2.0 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 748 0.1 % 1,241 0.1 % 1,241 0.1 % 1,241 0.1 % 1,490 0.1 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 65,917 5.6 % 79,090 7.0 % 56,164 4.9 % 56,164 4.9 % 56,328 4.9 % Totals $ 903,889 76.8 % $ 904,713 80.0 % $ 899,095 78.4 % $ 891,434 78.3 % $ 873,988 76.0 % PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition Uninsured Deposits June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 51,323 4.4 % $ 39,110 3.5 % $ 55,348 4.8 % $ 54,544 4.8 % $ 48,092 4.1 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 17,983 1.5 % 17,262 1.5 % 20,934 1.8 % 18,317 1.6 % 32,674 2.8 % Money market deposits 157,998 13.4 % 150,222 13.3 % 153,334 13.4 % 157,489 13.8 % 177,954 15.4 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Total core deposits 227,304 19.3 % 206,594 18.3 % 229,616 20.0 % 230,350 20.2 % 258,720 22.3 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 46,349 3.9 % 18,729 1.7 % 18,638 1.6 % 17,329 1.5 % 19,613 1.7 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Totals $ 273,653 23.2 % $ 225,323 20.0 % $ 248,254 21.6 % $ 247,679 21.7 % $ 278,333 24.0 % PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition Total Deposits June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 277,239 23.6 % $ 245,672 21.7 % $ 259,515 22.6 % $ 265,078 23.3 % $ 250,435 21.6 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 322,762 27.4 % 332,219 29.4 % 336,834 29.4 % 323,948 28.4 % 337,066 29.3 % Money market deposits 271,159 23.0 % 268,269 23.7 % 294,358 25.7 % 295,865 26.0 % 315,591 27.4 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 165,368 14.0 % 158,066 14.1 % 155,099 13.5 % 155,988 13.7 % 149,298 13.0 % Total core deposits 1,036,528 88.0 % 1,004,226 88.9 % 1,045,806 91.2 % 1,040,879 91.4 % 1,052,390 91.3 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 74,349 6.3 % 45,479 4.0 % 44,138 3.8 % 40,829 3.6 % 42,113 3.7 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 748 0.1 % 1,241 0.1 % 1,241 0.1 % 1,241 0.1 % 1,490 0.1 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 65,917 5.6 % 79,090 7.0 % 56,164 4.9 % 56,164 4.9 % 56,328 4.9 % Totals $ 1,177,542 100.0 % $ 1,130,036 100.0 % $ 1,147,349 100.0 % $ 1,139,113 100.0 % $ 1,152,321 100.0 %

PSB Holdings, Inc.

Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter ended June 30, 2025 Quarter ended March 31, 2025 Quarter ended June 30, 2024 Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield / Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 1,123,460 $ 16,558 5.91 % $ 1,103,895 $ 15,830 5.82 % $ 1,100,518 $ 15,520 5.67 % Taxable securities 193,926 1,566 3.24 % 198,426 1,641 3.35 % 172,563 1,295 3.02 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 76,774 641 3.35 % 79,282 654 3.35 % 79,564 659 3.33 % FHLB stock 9,189 166 7.25 % 8,825 241 11.08 % 7,931 182 9.23 % Other 14,571 166 4.57 % 8,960 104 4.71 % 8,241 83 4.05 % Total (2) 1,417,920 19,097 5.40 % 1,399,388 18,470 5.35 % 1,368,817 17,739 5.21 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 15,498 16,292 17,345 Premises and equipment, net 13,527 13,728 13,930 Cash surrender value ins 24,960 24,795 24,297 Other assets 21,402 21,021 21,865 Allowance for credit losses (12,456 ) (12,362 ) (12,505 ) Total $ 1,480,851 $ 1,462,862 $ 1,433,749 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 315,978 $ 1,450 1.84 % $ 339,909 $ 1,567 1.87 % $ 331,740 $ 1,467 1.78 % Money market deposits 262,015 1,572 2.41 % 280,396 1,685 2.44 % 271,336 1,835 2.72 % Time deposits 294,750 2,912 3.96 % 268,821 2,632 3.97 % 257,006 2,536 3.97 % FHLB borrowings 173,080 1,899 4.40 % 164,968 1,792 4.41 % 174,596 1,860 4.28 % Other borrowings 8,843 48 2.18 % 6,321 47 3.02 % 6,870 58 3.40 % Senior sub notes 4,784 58 4.86 % 4,782 59 5.00 % 4,777 58 4.88 % Junior sub. debentures 13,062 250 7.68 % 13,036 248 7.72 % 12,960 255 7.91 % Total 1,072,512 8,189 3.06 % 1,078,233 8,030 3.02 % 1,059,285 8,069 3.06 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 269,536 251,271 251,158 Other liabilities 15,726 14,782 12,580 Stockholders' equity 123,077 118,576 110,726 Total $ 1,480,851 $ 1,462,862 $ 1,433,749 Net interest income $ 10,908 $ 10,440 $ 9,670 Rate spread 2.34 % 2.33 % 2.15 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.09 % 3.03 % 2.84 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.

PSB Holdings, Inc. Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates (dollars in thousands) Six months ended June 30, 2025 Six months ended June 30, 2024 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 1,113,731 $ 32,388 5.86 % $ 1,097,419 $ 30,719 5.63 % Taxable securities 196,162 3,207 3.30 % 172,176 2,492 2.91 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 78,021 1,295 3.35 % 79,999 1,325 3.33 % FHLB stock 9,008 407 9.11 % 7,215 347 9.67 % Other 11,790 270 4.62 % 10,562 261 4.97 % Total (2) 1,408,712 37,567 5.38 % 1,367,371 35,144 5.17 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 15,893 17,356 Premises and equipment, net 13,627 13,557 Cash surrender value ins 24,878 24,221 Other assets 21,215 21,534 Allowance for credit losses (12,409 ) (12,445 ) Total $ 1,471,916 $ 1,431,594 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 327,878 $ 3,017 1.86 % $ 341,119 $ 3,139 1.85 % Money market deposits 270,785 3,257 2.43 % 272,591 3,732 2.75 % Time deposits 281,857 5,544 3.97 % 260,832 5,049 3.89 % FHLB borrowings 169,046 3,691 4.40 % 158,761 3,310 4.19 % Other borrowings 7,589 95 2.52 % 7,712 118 3.08 % Senior sub. notes 4,783 117 4.93 % 4,776 117 4.93 % Junior sub. debentures 13,049 498 7.70 % 12,947 506 7.86 % Total 1,074,987 16,219 3.04 % 1,058,738 15,971 3.03 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 260,522 249,909 Other liabilities 15,492 12,881 Stockholders' equity 120,915 110,066 Total $ 1,471,916 $ 1,431,594 Net interest income $ 21,348 $ 19,173 Rate spread 2.34 % 2.14 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.06 % 2.82 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.

