Snail, Inc. Advances Stablecoin Initiative by Establishing a New Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Snail Coins LLC

CULVER CITY, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) ("Snail Games" or the "Company"), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today provided an update on its recently announced stablecoin initiative, establishing Snail Coins LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, to serve as the dedicated entity responsible for the issuance, management, and operations of its proprietary USD-backed stablecoin project and other broader digital asset management initiatives.

This move marks a milestone in the Company's broader stablecoin initiative and broader digital asset management strategy, underscoring the Company's plans to build a secure, scalable, and transparent digital asset ecosystem.

The stablecoin project is aimed at delivering a secure, regulated, and scalable solution that addresses current market gaps in digital payments and on-chain financial infrastructure. The recent signing of the GENIUS (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins) Act into law - which establishes a federal regulatory framework for USD-backed stablecoins - creates a more uniform regulatory structure for stablecoin and has added momentum to the Company's exploration of a proprietary stablecoin initiative. The Company believes this new regulatory development will enhance market trust, attract institutional interest, and accelerate the broader adoption of compliant digital financial solutions.

"With the GENIUS Act signed into law, we believe the regulatory landscape is beginning to align with the pace of innovation in digital finance," said Snail, Inc. co-CEO Hai Shi. "The timing of this development couldn't be more aligned with our own efforts, as we now establish a dedicated subsidiary for our stablecoin and our broader digital asset management initiatives. We view the formation of Snail Coins LLC as more than a corporate structuring move - it's the beginning of a strategic commitment to the integrity, success, and vision of the project."

About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: https://snail.com/ .



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "may," "predict," "continue," "estimate" and "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and in our public filings with the SEC and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding (i) the evaluation and feasibility for introduction of Snail's own proprietary stablecoin and any future implementation, which will depend on multiple factors, including regulatory considerations, technical readiness, risk assessments and strategic alignment with Snail's core business, and (ii) Snail's belief that the GENIUS Act will enhance market trust, attract institutional interest, and accelerate the broader adoption of compliant digital financial solutions. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed by the Company with the SEC on March 26, 2025 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC, including the Company's Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Disclaimer:

This press release does not constitute an offer, sale or solicitation of an offer to buy any digital asset or security. The Company has not committed to a specific launch timeline or use case deployment. Any future implementation will depend on multiple factors, including regulatory considerations, technical readiness, risk assessments and strategic alignment with Snail's core business. Snail may determine at any time to abandon its current intent to explore the issuance of a proprietary US dollar-backed stablecoin.

