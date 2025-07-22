Brag House Holdings, Inc: Brag House Files First Quarterly Report as Public Company Highlighting Strengthened Balance Sheet, Strategic Partnership with Learfield, and Platform Readiness for Fall Expansion

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH) ("Brag House" or the "Company"), the Gen Z engagement platform operating at the intersection of gaming, college sports, and digital media, today announced the filing of its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. This is the Company's first quarterly report since becoming a publicly listed company in March.

The filing reflects significant balance sheet improvements following the Company's initial public offering, as well as strategic positioning ahead of key growth initiatives scheduled for later this year.

Key Highlights from the Q1 2025 Filing:

Strengthened Capital Position: As of March 31, 2025, the Company held $3.5 million in cash , bolstered by net proceeds from its IPO.





As of March 31, 2025, the Company held , bolstered by net proceeds from its IPO. Convertible Debt Eliminated: All $6.6 million of convertible debt including accrued interest was eliminated through equity conversion, significantly strengthening the Company's financial foundation.





All was eliminated through equity conversion, significantly strengthening the Company's financial foundation. Balance Sheet Turnaround: Brag House moved from a $8.5 million deficit to a $1.6 million surplus in stockholders' equity during the quarter, reflecting strong investor confidence as evidenced by the Company's IPO and the full exercise of the Overallotment option.



"This quarter validates the strategy we set in motion leading up to our IPO," said Lavell Juan Malloy II, CEO and Co-Founder of Brag House. "We've entered the public markets with a strong balance sheet and a clear plan for scaling revenue, data capabilities, and brand partnerships."

Strategic Partnership with Learfield Fuels Fall Activation

In Q1, the Company secured a strategic partnership with Learfield Communications, the media and technology powerhouse in college athletics. Through this agreement, Brag House gains access to more than 200 NCAA collegiate properties, including premier football programs and student communities.

Following several successful beta activations, including the inaugural Brag Gators Gauntlet at the University of Florida on May 17, 2025, Brag House is now preparing to launch the Brag Gators series this fall, aligned with the college football season.

This partnership underpins the Company's multi-layered revenue model and supports its evolution into a data-driven platform that delivers anonymized Gen Z behavioral insights to brand partners seeking to lower customer acquisition costs and optimize campaign engagement.

Zacks Valuation Signals Upside Potential

On July 9, 2025, Zacks Small-Cap Research initiated coverage on Brag House with a $4.40 valuation target - more than [6x] the Company's current share price based on the closing price as of July 21, 2025. The report underscores Brag House's differentiated Gen Z-first model and scalable growth potential.

"We are honored to be recognized by Zacks for the strategic and structural foundation we've built," added Malloy. "Like Zacks, we believe Brag House is uniquely positioned to scale into a $6.7 billion Total Addressable Market focused on Gen Z."

About Brag House

Brag House is a leading media technology platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By merging gaming, social interaction, and collegiate culture, Brag House enables brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic through gamified experiences, live-streaming content, and scalable data insights. For more information, visit www.braghouse.com .

