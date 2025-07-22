First Financial Corporation Indiana: First Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the second quarter of 2025.

Net income was $18.6 million compared to $11.4 million reported for the same period of 2024;

Diluted net income per common share of $1.57 compared to $0.96 for the same period of 2024;

Return on average assets was 1.34% compared to 0.94% for the three months ended June 30, 2024;

Provision for credit losses was $2.0 million compared to provision of $3.0 million for the second quarter 2024; and

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $24.9 million compared to $16.2 million for the same period in 2024.1





The Corporation further reported results for the six months ended June 30, 2025:

Net income was $37.0 million compared to $22.3 million reported for the same period of 2024;

Diluted net income per common share of $3.12 compared to $1.89 for the same period of 2024;

Return on average assets was 1.34% compared to 0.93% for the six months ended June 30, 2024;

Provision for credit losses was $3.9 million compared to provision of $4.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024; and

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $50.6 million compared to $31.2 million for the same period in 2024.1



1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporation's performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporation's peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation - please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.

Average Total Loans

Average total loans for the second quarter of 2025 were $3.88 billion versus $3.20 billion for the comparable period in 2024, an increase of $680 million or 21.25%. On a linked quarter basis, average loans increased $35 million or 0.92% from $3.84 billion as of March 31, 2025. Increases in average loans year-over-year were a combination of the acquisition of SimplyBank on July 1, 2024, and organic growth.

Total Loans Outstanding

Total loans outstanding as of June 30, 2025, were $3.90 billion compared to $3.20 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $693 million or 21.62%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $42.6 million or 1.11% from $3.85 billion as of March 31, 2025. The year-over-year increase was impacted by the $467 million in loans acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition in July 2024. Organic growth was primarily driven by increases in Commercial Construction and Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Consumer Auto loans.

Norman D. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented "We are pleased with our second quarter results, as we have experienced our 7th consecutive quarter of loan growth. We also had another record quarter of net interest income and saw our net margin expand to 4.15%. We expect continued improvement in coming quarters."

Average Total Deposits

Average total deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, were $4.65 billion versus $4.11 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $537 million, or 13.06%. On a linked quarter basis, average deposits remained stable when compared to March 31, 2025. Increases in average deposits year-over-year were mostly a result of the acquisition of SimplyBank.

Total Deposits

Total deposits were $4.66 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to $4.13 billion as of June 30, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased $22.9 million or 0.49% from $4.64 billion as of March 31, 2025. $622 million in deposits were acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition in July 2024. Non-interest bearing deposits were $860 million, and time deposits were $710 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $749 million and $586 million, respectively for the same period of 2024.

Shareholders' Equity

Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2025, was $587.7 million compared to $530.7 million on June 30, 2024. During the last twelve months, the Corporation has not repurchased any shares of its common stock. 518,860 shares remain available for repurchase under the current repurchase authorization. The Corporation paid a $0.51 per share quarterly dividend in April and declared a $0.51 quarterly dividend, which was paid on July 15, 2025.

Book Value Per Share

Book Value per share was $49.59 as of June 30, 2025, compared to $44.92 as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $4.67 per share, or 10.40%. Tangible Book Value per share was $39.74 as of June 30, 2025, compared to $37.12 as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $2.62 per share or 7.06%.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio

The Corporation's tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 8.58% at June 30, 2025, compared to 9.14% at June 30, 2024.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was a record $52.7 million, compared to $39.3 million reported for the same period of 2024, an increase of $13.4 million, or 34.0%. Interest income increased $13.4 million and interest expense increased $29 thousand year over year. As mentioned by in the president's comments above, loan growth has continued for seven consecutive quarters, which contributed to steadily increasing net interest income.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was 4.15% compared to the 3.57% reported at June 30, 2024.

Nonperforming Loans

Nonperforming loans as of June 30, 2025, were $9.8 million versus $15.9 million as of June 30, 2024. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.25% as of June 30, 2025, versus 0.50% as of June 30, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, nonperforming loans were $10.2 million, and the ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.26% as of March 31, 2025.

Credit Loss Provision

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $2.0 million, compared to $3.0 million for the same period 2024.

Net Charge-Offs

In the second quarter of 2025 net charge-offs were $1.7 million compared to $4.7 million in the same period of 2024.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The Corporation's allowance for credit losses as of June 30, 2025, was $47.1 million compared to $38.3 million as of June 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.21% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 1.20% as of June 30, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans decreased one basis point from 1.22% as of March 31, 2025.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 was $10.4 million and $9.9 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $38.3 million compared to $32.7 million in 2024.

Efficiency Ratio

The Corporation's efficiency ratio was 59.37% for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, versus 64.56% for the same period in 2024.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $4.2 million versus $2.2 million for the same period in 2024. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 18.58% compared to 16.29% for 2024.

About First Financial Corporation

First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A., which is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 83 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 END OF PERIOD BALANCES Assets $ 5,602,969 $ 5,549,094 $ 4,891,068 $ 5,602,969 $ 4,891,068 Deposits $ 4,662,889 $ 4,640,003 $ 4,132,327 $ 4,662,889 $ 4,132,327 Loans, including net deferred loan costs $ 3,896,563 $ 3,854,020 $ 3,204,009 $ 3,896,563 $ 3,204,009 Allowance for Credit Losses $ 47,087 $ 46,835 $ 38,334 $ 47,087 $ 38,334 Total Equity $ 587,668 $ 571,945 $ 530,670 $ 587,668 $ 530,670 Tangible Common Equity (a) $ 470,894 $ 451,874 $ 438,569 $ 470,894 $ 438,569 AVERAGE BALANCES Total Assets $ 5,529,225 $ 5,508,767 $ 4,813,308 $ 5,518,996 $ 4,808,836 Earning Assets $ 5,213,220 $ 5,194,478 $ 4,556,839 $ 5,203,849 $ 4,561,650 Investments $ 1,244,208 $ 1,266,300 $ 1,279,278 $ 1,255,254 $ 1,293,800 Loans $ 3,877,246 $ 3,841,752 $ 3,197,695 $ 3,859,499 $ 3,188,921 Total Deposits $ 4,651,051 $ 4,650,883 $ 4,113,826 $ 4,650,967 $ 4,079,832 Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 3,843,143 $ 3,837,679 $ 3,413,752 $ 3,840,411 $ 3,369,921 Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 269,338 $ 261,174 $ 152,303 $ 265,256 $ 186,864 Total Equity $ 576,288 $ 564,742 $ 517,890 $ 570,515 $ 520,305 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net Interest Income $ 52,671 $ 51,975 $ 39,294 $ 104,646 $ 78,214 Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent (b) $ 54,091 $ 53,373 $ 40,673 $ 107,464 $ 80,970 Provision for Credit Losses $ 1,950 $ 1,950 $ 2,966 $ 3,900 $ 4,766 Non-interest Income $ 10,381 $ 10,511 $ 9,905 $ 20,892 $ 19,336 Non-interest Expense $ 38,276 $ 36,759 $ 32,651 $ 75,035 $ 66,073 Net Income $ 18,586 $ 18,406 $ 11,369 $ 36,992 $ 22,293 PER SHARE DATA Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share $ 1.57 $ 1.55 $ 0.96 $ 3.12 $ 1.89 Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.51 $ 0.51 $ 0.45 $ 1.02 $ 0.90 Book Value Per Common Share $ 49.59 $ 48.26 $ 44.92 $ 49.59 $ 44.92 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (c) $ 38.78 $ 38.13 $ 36.04 $ 39.74 $ 37.12 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 11,851 11,842 11,814 11,847 11,809

(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder's equity.

(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.

(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder's equity.



Key Ratios Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Return on average assets 1.34 % 1.34 % 0.94 % 1.34 % 0.93 % Return on average common shareholder's equity 12.90 % 13.04 % 8.78 % 12.97 % 8.57 % Efficiency ratio 59.37 % 57.54 % 64.56 % 58.46 % 65.87 % Average equity to average assets 10.42 % 10.25 % 10.76 % 10.34 % 10.82 % Net interest margin (a) 4.15 % 4.11 % 3.57 % 4.13 % 3.55 % Net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.18 % 0.19 % 0.59 % 0.18 % 0.39 % Credit loss reserve to loans and leases 1.21 % 1.22 % 1.20 % 1.21 % 1.20 % Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans 480.72 % 460.57 % 240.85 % 480.72 % 240.85 % Nonperforming loans to loans and leases 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.50 % 0.25 % 0.50 % Tier 1 leverage 10.91 % 10.63 % 12.14 % 10.91 % 12.14 % Risk-based capital - Tier 1 12.86 % 12.70 % 14.82 % 12.86 % 14.82 %

(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.

Asset Quality Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days $ 22,303 $ 17,007 $ 14,913 $ 22,303 $ 14,913 Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 1,917 $ 1,109 $ 1,353 $ 1,917 $ 1,353 Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 7,878 $ 9,060 $ 14,563 $ 7,878 $ 14,563 Other real estate owned $ 383 $ 560 $ 170 $ 383 $ 170 Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned $ 10,178 $ 10,729 $ 16,086 $ 10,178 $ 16,086 Total nonperforming assets $ 13,087 $ 13,631 $ 18,978 $ 13,087 $ 18,978 Gross charge-offs $ 2,928 $ 3,241 $ 6,091 $ 6,169 $ 9,283 Recoveries $ 1,230 $ 1,394 $ 1,414 $ 2,624 $ 3,084 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 1,698 $ 1,847 $ 4,677 $ 3,545 $ 6,199

Non-GAAP Reconciliations Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 ($in thousands, except EPS) Income before Income Taxes $ 22,826 $ 13,582 Provision for credit losses 1,950 2,966 Provision for unfunded commitments 100 (300 ) Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income $ 24,876 $ 16,248

Non-GAAP Reconciliations Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 ($ in thousands, except EPS) Income before Income Taxes $ 46,603 $ 26,711 Provision for credit losses 3,900 4,766 Provision for unfunded commitments 100 (300 ) Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income $ 50,603 $ 31,177

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 97,265 $ 93,526 Federal funds sold 853 820 Securities available-for-sale 1,169,956 1,195,990 Loans: Commercial 2,222,015 2,196,351 Residential 987,738 967,386 Consumer 681,538 668,058 3,891,291 3,831,795 (Less) plus: Net deferred loan costs 5,272 5,346 Allowance for credit losses (47,087 ) (46,732 ) 3,849,476 3,790,409 Restricted stock 17,528 17,555 Accrued interest receivable 25,888 26,934 Premises and equipment, net 79,741 81,508 Bank-owned life insurance 130,072 128,766 Goodwill 98,229 100,026 Other intangible assets 18,545 21,545 Other real estate owned 383 523 Other assets 115,033 102,746 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,602,969 $ 5,560,348 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 859,699 $ 859,014 Interest-bearing: Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits 143,780 144,982 Other interest-bearing deposits 3,659,410 3,714,918 4,662,889 4,718,914 Short-term borrowings 149,512 187,057 FHLB advances 122,677 28,120 Other liabilities 80,223 77,216 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,015,301 5,011,307 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $.125 stated value per share; Authorized shares-40,000,000 Issued shares-16,190,157 in 2025 and 16,165,023 in 2024 Outstanding shares-11,850,645 in 2025 and 11,842,539 in 2024 2,020 2,018 Additional paid-in capital 146,391 145,927 Retained earnings 712,271 687,366 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (118,234 ) (132,285 ) Less: Treasury shares at cost-4,339,512 in 2025 and 4,322,484 in 2024 (154,780 ) (153,985 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 587,668 549,041 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 5,602,969 $ 5,560,348