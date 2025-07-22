Boeing Forecasts 20-Year Global Demand for Nearly 2.4 Million New Commercial Pilots, Technicians, Cabin Crew

OSHKOSH, Wis., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fueled by emerging markets and changes in fleet mix, Boeing [NYSE: BA] projects continued demand for aviation personnel as the global commercial fleet changes to meet the demands of the flying public. Boeing's 2025 Pilot and Technician Outlook (PTO) anticipates the industry will require nearly 2.4 million new aviation professionals through 2044 to meet the long-term increase in air travel.
Boeing, which released its annual 20-year forecast at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, said commercial carriers will need substantial hiring and training to sustain the global commercial fleet, including:
- 660,000 pilots
- 710,000 maintenance technicians
- 1,000,000 cabin crew members
"As commercial air traffic demand continues to outpace economic growth and the global fleet expands to meet demand, our industry will keep the fleet flying safely and efficiently by supporting workforce development for carriers worldwide," said Chris Broom, vice president, Commercial Training Solutions, Boeing Global Services. "The industry is investing in technologies, including mixed reality- an immersive blend of physical and digital environments that enhances hands-on learning and situational awareness. Boeing is supporting customers with digitally advanced aviation training products and services to meet their needs. The bedrock of our approach remains competency-based training and assessment methodology to ensure high quality aviation training."
In the PTO, Boeing projects through 2044:
- Two-thirds of new personnel will address replacement due to attrition, while one- third supports growth in the commercial fleet
- Demand for new personnel is driven primarily by single-aisle airplanes
- As in past years, Eurasia, China and North America continue to drive demand for more than half of new industry personnel
- South Asia and Southeast Asia are the fastest-growing regions for personnel with staffing demand expected to more than triple
The PTO includes these projections for industry needs through 2044:
Region
New Pilots
New
New Cabin
Total New
Global
660,000
710,000
1,000,000
2,370,000
Africa
23,000
24,000
27,000
74,000
China
124,000
131,000
171,000
426,000
Eurasia
149,000
165,000
236,000
550,000
Latin America
37,000
42,000
55,000
134,000
Middle East
67,000
63,000
104,000
234,000
North America
119,000
123,000
193,000
435,000
Northeast Asia
23,000
27,000
42,000
92,000
Oceania
11,000
12,000
18,000
41,000
South Asia
45,000
45,000
51,000
141,000
Southeast Asia
62,000
78,000
103,000
243,000
