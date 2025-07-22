Boeing Forecasts 20-Year Global Demand for Nearly 2.4 Million New Commercial Pilots, Technicians, Cabin Crew

OSHKOSH, Wis., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fueled by emerging markets and changes in fleet mix, Boeing [NYSE: BA] projects continued demand for aviation personnel as the global commercial fleet changes to meet the demands of the flying public. Boeing's 2025 Pilot and Technician Outlook (PTO) anticipates the industry will require nearly 2.4 million new aviation professionals through 2044 to meet the long-term increase in air travel.

Boeing, which released its annual 20-year forecast at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, said commercial carriers will need substantial hiring and training to sustain the global commercial fleet, including:

660,000 pilots

710,000 maintenance technicians

1,000,000 cabin crew members

"As commercial air traffic demand continues to outpace economic growth and the global fleet expands to meet demand, our industry will keep the fleet flying safely and efficiently by supporting workforce development for carriers worldwide," said Chris Broom, vice president, Commercial Training Solutions, Boeing Global Services. "The industry is investing in technologies, including mixed reality- an immersive blend of physical and digital environments that enhances hands-on learning and situational awareness. Boeing is supporting customers with digitally advanced aviation training products and services to meet their needs. The bedrock of our approach remains competency-based training and assessment methodology to ensure high quality aviation training."

In the PTO, Boeing projects through 2044:

Two-thirds of new personnel will address replacement due to attrition, while one- third supports growth in the commercial fleet

Demand for new personnel is driven primarily by single-aisle airplanes

As in past years, Eurasia, China and North America continue to drive demand for more than half of new industry personnel

South Asia and Southeast Asia are the fastest-growing regions for personnel with staffing demand expected to more than triple

The PTO includes these projections for industry needs through 2044:

Region New Pilots New

Technicians New Cabin

Crew Total New

Personnel Global 660,000 710,000 1,000,000 2,370,000 Africa 23,000 24,000 27,000 74,000 China 124,000 131,000 171,000 426,000 Eurasia 149,000 165,000 236,000 550,000 Latin America 37,000 42,000 55,000 134,000 Middle East 67,000 63,000 104,000 234,000 North America 119,000 123,000 193,000 435,000 Northeast Asia 23,000 27,000 42,000 92,000 Oceania 11,000 12,000 18,000 41,000 South Asia 45,000 45,000 51,000 141,000 Southeast Asia 62,000 78,000 103,000 243,000

