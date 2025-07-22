Anzeige
22.07.2025 19:02 Uhr
Travel Nurses Inc.: Travel Nurses, Inc. Named 2025 Top Healthcare Industry Workplace

Travel Nurses, Inc. ranked among the top 15 healthcare companies nationwide, solidifying its reputation as an employer of choice in the industry.

GERMANTOWN, TN / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Travel Nurses, Inc. is proud to announce its recognition as one of the Top Industry Workplaces for 2025 in the Healthcare category!

This national award honors organizations that create exceptional, people-centered cultures, places where employees feel appreciated, inspired and empowered to do their best work. Travel Nurses, Inc. ranked among the top 15 healthcare companies nationwide, solidifying its reputation as an employer of choice in the industry.

The recognition reflects the company's deep commitment to supporting healthcare professionals on every level. From its leadership to its clinical teams, Travel Nurses, Inc. is driven by the belief that when caregivers are cared for, everyone thrives.

"As a nurse, this recognition is deeply personal. We built Travel Nurses, Inc. to be a place where clinicians feel seen, supported, and empowered because I've stood where they stand," said Cristina Duncan, BSN, RN, chief operating officer and chief nursing officer. "Earning a Top Workplaces award means our mission is resonating not just with our team but with the professionals caring for patients every day."

The Top Workplaces awards are based entirely on employee feedback gathered through a research-backed engagement survey, making this honor a true reflection of the company's culture and values.

To learn more about Travel Nurses, Inc., visit travelnursesinc.com.

Additional details about the award and its selection process can be found at Top Workplaces.

About Travel Nurses, Inc.

Travel Nurses, Inc., in Germantown, Tennessee, provides quality healthcare professionals to facilities across the nation. Our commitment to transparency ensures that all professionals, not just nurses, can confidently accept any assignment without financial uncertainties. We were a top-rated agency 2023-2025 on Great Recruiters, USA Today Top Workplace, a recipient of the Inc. Best Places to Work award two years in a row, Inc. 5000 and are Joint Commission-accredited (formerly JCAHO). To find out more about Travel Nurses, Inc, please visit our website at travelnursesinc.com. and follow us on social media at @travelnursesinc on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Contact Information

Anna Joy Tamayo
Communications and PR Manager
annajoy@travelnursesinc.com
901-347-0271

Jacqueline Lycan
Marketing and Digital Development Director
jlycan@travelnursesinc.com

Bethany Stover
Executive Assistant and Marketing Assistant
bethany@travelnursesinc.com
901-428-0758

SOURCE: Travel Nurses Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/travel-nurses-inc.-named-2025-top-healthcare-industry-workplace-1049550

