Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting of Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO) shareholders was held on July 22, 2025, in Paris, under the chairwomanship of Marie-Amélie de Leusse.

Dividend distribution:

The meeting approved the financial statements for the 2024-25 financial year and set the amount of the dividend at 1.5€ per share-€1.0 in cash, and €0.5 for which it decided to give each shareholder the option of receiving payment in cash or in shares.

The dividends will go ex-dividend on July 28, 2025 and be paid from October 1st, 2025.

Shareholders who wish to opt for the payment of the dividend in shares will have a period of time between July 30 and September 15, 2025 inclusive to make a request to their financial intermediary. Shareholders who have not exercised their options by 5 p.m. on September 15, 2025 will only be able to receive their dividends in cash.

The issue price of the new share is set at €44.33.

If the amount of the net dividend to which the shareholder is entitled does not equate to a whole number of shares, the shareholder may obtain the number of shares immediately above by paying the difference in cash on the day of exercising the option or receive the number of shares immediately below plus a cash balance.

The new shares will be subject to all legal and statutory provisions and will carry dividend rights as from 1st April 2025, the beginning of the current financial year. They will be issued in registered or bearer form, at the shareholder's choice. Shareholders will receive a request for instructions, which they must complete and sign and return, from the financial intermediary with whom their shares are held.

A request will be made for the new shares to be traded on Euronext Paris.

Governance:

The meeting approved the renewal, for three years, of the mandates of:

Hélène Dubrule and M. Alain Li, as independent Board members

Marie-Amélie de Leusse as Board members representing the reference shareholder

The Company Orpar SA, a legal entity represented by Jérôme Bosc, has been appointed to the Board of Directors, replacing Marc Hériard Dubreuil, who will now serve as a non-voting Board observer (censeur).

The meeting also approved the appointment of Jessica Spence, as an independent Board member for a period of three years, replacing Olivier Jolivet. His appointment will ensure a stronger representation on the Board of Directors of executives with extensive experience in the U.S. market and the Wine and Spirits industry.

Following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors approved the appointment of Jessica Spence to the Corporate Social and Environmental Responsibility Committee, and Alain Li to the Nominations and Compensation Committee, replacing Olivier Jolivet, who previously served on both committees.

Lastly, the Board of Directors appointed Nicolas Hériard Dubreuil as a non-voting Board observer (censeur), replacing his father, François Hériard Dubreuil.

The Board of Directors consists of 12 Board members and 3 non-voting members with now a feminization rate of 50% (vs. 42% previously) and independence of 58% (unchanged), in line with AFEP-MEDEF recommendations.

Finally, the Annual General Meeting approved all components of executive compensation.

