FastSensor Launches Privacy-Safe mmWave Tech to Power Media-Grade Measurement in Retail Stores

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / FastSensor, a leader in AI-powered analytics for physical spaces, today announced the launch of its innovative mmWave People Flow Tracking solution. This cutting-edge technology is set to transform the retail media landscape by providing unprecedented accuracy and privacy-safe insights into shopper behavior within brick-and-mortar stores, finally bridging the gap between digital and physical campaigns.

FastSensor Brings AI-Powered mmWave Tracking to Retail Environments

FastSensor's new mmWave technology powers in-store analytics for Retail Media Networks, enabling brands and retailers to measure impressions, dwell time, and engagement-without cameras or personal data.

As Retail Media Networks become a vital channel for brand engagement, the ability to measure impact in physical retail environments has remained a significant challenge. FastSensor's new mmWave solution directly addresses this by capturing real-time shopper movement, dwell times, and engagement without relying on cameras or compromising personal privacy.

"The future of retail media demands granular, actionable insights, not just in the digital realm, but in physical stores where the vast majority of purchases still occur," said Kalon Welch, EVP of Business Development, FastSensor. "Our mmWave People Flow Tracking solution delivers exactly that. It's a game-changer for retailers and brand partners seeking to validate impressions, optimize campaign performance through A/B testing, and truly understand the shopper journey with unmatched accuracy and complete privacy compliance."

The FastSensor mmWave solution stands out due to its core advantages:

Privacy-Safe & Anonymous: Unlike video solutions, mmWave captures only body movement and presence, never capturing or storing any Personally Identifiable Information (PII). It is fully GDPR and CCPA compliant by design, ensuring complete shopper anonymity.

High Accuracy in All Conditions: The technology tracks detailed shopper movement, dwell, and engagement even in crowded or low-visibility areas where other solutions struggle.

Fast, Scalable Deployment: Each compact device covers up to a 50-ft diameter, and fits easily into high-impact locations such as entryways, product aisles, endcaps or promotional zones. With simple power and LTE connectivity, it requires minimal calibration and runs independently of store infrastructure.

With FastSensor's mmWave solution, retailers and brand partners can gain critical metrics to quantify attention and engagement:

Impressions: Understand the exact number of people who passed by a specific display or area.

Stop Rate: Measure the percentage of passersby who stopped and engaged with an activation.

Campaign Lift: Perform direct comparisons of engagement before, during, and after a campaign to prove ROI.

This powerful spatial intelligence empowers Retail Media Networks to deliver media-grade measurement for in-store campaigns, providing the same accountability and precision as online advertising. Key applications across the store include Endcap & Display Tracking, Entrance Flow & Conversion, Engagement & Ad Effectiveness, and Pop-Up Performance analysis. By integrating mmWave data with sales and media delivery, FastSensor enables the creation of closed-loop attribution models, offering advertisers premium reporting on how their in-store presence directly impacted traffic and engagement.

FastSensor is committed to helping brands and retailers bridge online and offline metrics, equipping partners with the robust data they crave to build stronger, more effective retail media businesses.

About FastSensor: FastSensor is an AI-powered ecosystem that provides real-time foot traffic and customer journey analytics for physical spaces, including retail environments, trade shows, and experiential activations. By leveraging AI powered advanced sensor technology, FastSensor delivers actionable insights into visitor behavior, enabling businesses to optimize operations, improve customer experiences, and drive measurable ROI, all while prioritizing consumer privacy. Learn more at www.fastsensor.com

SOURCE: FastSensor

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/fastsensor-launches-privacy-safe-mmwave-tech-to-power-media-grade-1051328