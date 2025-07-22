SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: The Benefits of Certification Under SCS' Updated Carbon Neutral Standard

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / SCS Global Services

Since 2022, SCS' Carbon Neutral certification for Carbon Neutral Entities, Buildings, Products and Services has allowed companies to demonstrate market leadership by transparently certifying that they have successfully negated their carbon footprint. In July of 2025, SCS Standards and Assurance Systems announced the publication of version 2.0 of the SCS-108 Certification Standard that underpins the SCS Global Services Certification.

Join Victoria Norman, Executive Director of SCS Standards and Assurance Systems; Prachiti Niranjan, Technical Manager and Judy Jeong, Technical Specialist for SCS Global Services on August 20th, 2025 where they will cover the benefits of Carbon Neutral certification; what these recent updates mean and how they will affect those seeking certification under the standard.

Key topics to be discussed:

- Technical updates to the certification standard including new requirements to reduce GHG emissions year over year and the pre-purchase of carbon credits for any commitment claim

- Claims that can be made in the EU in alignment with European regulations

- Benefits of carbon neutral certification

A live Q&A session will follow the discussion.

