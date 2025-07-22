The University of Florida, Florida A&M University, & Virginia Commonwealth University Sign Multi-Year Contracts for iFOLIO All-in-One Digital Marketing Platform

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Three major universities - the University of Florida, Florida A&M University, and Virginia Commonwealth University - have signed multi-year contracts with iFOLIO to elevate and personalize digital communications.

The University of Florida, a top-ten public university, joins a growing network of 22 top universities alongside enterprises using iFOLIO to modernize communications and marketing. From Northeastern University, Clemson University, University of South Carolina, University of Notre Dame, Alabama Crimson Tide Athletics, to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and more, organizations are expanding with iFOLIO's all-in-one platform. Since launching, iFOLIO has supported communications tied to more than $4 billion in philanthropic contributions - from campaign collateral and donor videos, to landing pages, digital proposals, automated email, and giving day promotions. Now teams can streamline strategic communications from fundraising proposals, event invites, donor thank you messages, and power digital PURL campaigns across email, text, and web from a single dashboard. From personalized digital experiences to robust analytics, iFOLIO enables the university to scale its impact and deliver measurable results, all while simplifying workflows and reducing platform costs.

"This partnership is a major step forward in our digital transformation journey," said Nicole Yucht, Assistant Vice President for UF Advancement Strategic Communications, Marketing and Engagement, at the University of Florida. "With iFOLIO, we're moving away from static PDFs and embracing dynamic, personalized digital communications that better reflect the innovation and excellence of UF."

"Building a strong brand and personalizing digital communications has never been more important. iFOLIO supports the latest trends in digital marketing while reducing costs of multiple platforms," said Jean Marie Richardson, CEO of iFOLIO. "We are excited to partner with the University of Florida and the University of Florida Foundation."

As companies look to simplify tech stacks and increase ROI, iFOLIO Cloud offers a smarter way to work. By consolidating tools for websites, presentations, reports, events, email, text messages, and analytics, teams save time, reduce costs, and focus on what matters most - growth.

Another Florida university reported, "iFOLIO has been a lifesaver for our team. I love this platform," Quiana Lowe, Director of Marketing and Communications, Florida A&M University.

In a time when businesses and institutions are prioritizing efficiency and streamlining operations, iFOLIO Cloud stands out as the all-in-one platform helping teams build a digital brand and increase reach, while reducing costs of multiple platforms.

Organizations can increase conversions by 400% with a better digital user experience.

92% of the most successful marketers agree that consolidating tools in their tech stacks would increase productivity and efficiency [Source: American Marketing Association].

iFOLIO scales with an integrated platform that enables 8+ functions. This empowers clients to elevate their strategies and succeed in today's dynamic digital landscape. With iFOLIO's high-performance technology and proprietary algorithms, teams can go digital more efficiently.

About iFOLIO

iFOLIO, the leader in personalized marketing cloud software, empowers organizations of all sizes and industries to digitally transform their customer engagement with a flexible cloud platform and data intelligence.

iFOLIO is an industry-leading software-as-a-service platform powering digital marketing, targeted account-based marketing, automated email, SMS, web marketing, and analytics. iFOLIO powers customers and their usage in all 50 states and 100 countries. iFOLIO is SOC 2 certified and based in Atlanta, Georgia.

For more information, visit: www.ifoliocloud.com

