Four Cities, One Planet: AEG's People for The Planet BRG Mobilizes Members for Plastic-Free July Initiative

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / This July, AEG's People for the Planet Business Resource Group (BRG) turned commitment into action, activating a series of community-driven events across four cities in honor of Plastic Free July. From riverbanks to urban parks, the message is clear: sustainability starts with showing up.

In Cleveland, the month kicked off with the second annual River Cleanup at Jacob's Pavilion. AEG employee volunteers gathered along the Cuyahoga River, armed with gloves, trash grabbers, and a shared mission to protect their local environment. As they walked the boardwalk and park, they collected plastic bottles, wrappers, and other debris that threatened the health of the river. The event wasn't just about cleaning up-it was about reconnecting with nature and inspiring others to do the same.

Next, in Los Angeles, the focus shifted from plastic to trees. In collaboration with TreePeople, volunteers gathered at Huntington Park for a morning of urban forestry. They cared for recently planted trees by removing invasive weeds, watering, mulching, and adjusting support stakes. The work was hands-on and humbling, a reminder that climate action can be as simple-and as powerful-as nurturing a tree in your own neighborhood.

Later in the month, the movement is heading west to Denver, where People for the Planet will team up with Keep Denver Beautiful for a regional street cleanup around the Mission Ballroom and AEG Presents and AXS offices. The event will bring together employees who will work together to remove litter from sidewalks, parking lots, and green spaces.

As the month draws to a close, the final activation is scheduled for Detroit, where People for the Planet will join Conscious City Cleanup for their 3rd Annual Cass Park Cleanup. With music playing and community energy high, volunteers will collect trash while enjoying a morning walk through the historic neighborhood.

Across all four cities, the impact is tangible. Dozens of bags of waste are being removed from public spaces. Trees are being tended to. Conversations are being sparked. And most importantly, a sense of shared purpose is being ignited.

Plastic Free July serves as more than a campaign-it is a catalyst for connection, education, and action. Through these events, AEG's People for the Planet BRG demonstrates that environmental change doesn't require grand gestures. It starts with people-coming together, rolling up their sleeves, and doing the work.

