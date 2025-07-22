Toronto Central's Ontario Business Central Inc. Receives 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Business Registration Services

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Ontario Business Central Inc., a trusted provider of online business registration, incorporation, and corporate filing services, has been honoured with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Business Registration Services in Canada category for Toronto Central. This recognition celebrates the company's exceptional track record-since 1992-in empowering entrepreneurs through accessible, compliant, and efficient business setup solutions.

Ontario Business Central has supported over 300,000 entrepreneurs across Canada-handling everything from provincial and federal incorporations to NUANS name searches, business registrations and renewals, corporate records updates, extra-provincial filings, dissolutions and corporate searches.

Decades of Seamless Service for Canadian Entrepreneurs

Since 1992, Ontario Business Central has been a trusted partner for entrepreneurs across Canada. The company offers a comprehensive range of services to help individuals start a business, in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and federally within Canada. As part of the process, Ontario Business Central provides assistance with business name searches and domain registration.Beyond registrations, Ontario Business Central delivers a full suite of corporate solutions-ranging from corporate searches, changes to both registered and incorporated businesses, corporate supplies and so much more. They assist with ongoing compliance assistance-so clients can maintain good standing with confidence and ease.

Transforming Business Registration with Technology & Expertise

Ontario Business Central pairs its user-friendly online platform and responsive customer support with professional guidance every step of the way. From name selection to NUANS searches, BN/HST registrations, and filing completion, clients benefit from fast, transparent, and reliable service. Automated reminders further support compliance and provide peace of mind.

"When I founded Ontario Business Central in 1992, I aimed to simplify the journey of business ownership in Canada," said Laura Harvey, Founder and CEO of Ontario Business Central Inc. "This Consumer Choice Award confirms that our efforts matter. It's deeply rewarding to be recognized for simplifying entrepreneurship and earning the trust of so many business owners."

Excellence Anchored in Trust and Compliance

Operating from its Toronto-based headquarters on University Avenue, Ontario Business Central holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is an authorized intermediary across federal and provincial jurisdictions. The Consumer Choice Award reflects independent consumer feedback, solid brand reputation, and unwavering service excellence.

Invested in Entrepreneurial Success

Beyond core services, Ontario Business Central enriches the entrepreneurial landscape through educational content, including informational blog posts.

In February 2019, the Ontario Business Central YouTube Channel was created as a comprehensive resource for individuals seeking clear, informative guidance on topics such as business registration, incorporation, business naming, taxation, and regulatory compliance. With an extensive library of educational content, it has become a valuable tool for entrepreneurs across Canada.

One of our most notable series, "Taking the Leap," features in-depth interviews with clients who have launched their businesses through Ontario Business Central. These candid conversations explore the challenges, successes, and meaningful experiences that come with entrepreneurship-offering valuable perspective and encouragement to those considering starting their own business.

Made in Canada is a podcast for the dreamers, doers, and builders shaping the future of Canadian business. Hosted by the team at Ontario Business Central, each episode dives into the real stories behind Canada's entrepreneurs - from bold side hustles to full-fledged companies. We explore what it takes to start and grow a business in Canada today, sharing insights, inspiration, and advice from those who've taken the leap. Whether you're just starting out or scaling your next big idea, this podcast is your roadmap to making it happen - right here at home. Made in Canada can be found on Spotify or Amazon Music among other major streaming platforms.

