Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc.: Chesapeake Financial Shares Reports Second Quarter Earnings and Declares Dividend

A "Top Performing Community Bank" in the U.S. for the seventeenth consecutive year

KILMARNOCK, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / On behalf of Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (parent company of both Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Wealth Management), Jeffrey M. Szyperski, Chairman of the Board and CEO, reported earnings for the second quarter of 2025 of $3,145,639 compared to $3,036,512 for the second quarter of 2024. The reported earnings per share were $0.669 fully diluted as compared to $0.646 for the second quarter of 2024. Total assets ended the quarter at $1,634,601,490, a 7.2% increase from year-end. Nonperforming assets were 0.485% as of June 30, 2025 compared to 0.328% at year-end.

"The increase in assets from year-end is largely driven by the issuance of subordinated debt in March of this year and the subsequent deployment and leveraging of these funds. The 3.6% increase in quarterly earnings (14.4% annualized) is coming from two primary sources: the repositioning of $75 million of the investment portfolio into higher-yield securities and the continued repricing upward of our existing loan portfolio. The net interest margin for the company continues to expand for the above two reasons," said Szyperski.

"The company's three specialty lines of business, Chesapeake Payment Systems, Flexent, and Chesapeake Wealth Management, are in their second year of a four-year plan to double their net contribution and are progressing well," Szyperski continued.

At the July 18, 2025 Chesapeake Financial Shares Board of Directors meeting, the Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share effective September 1, 2025, payable on or before September 15, 2025. The company has increased its dividend for 32 consecutive years. The stock currently has a 3.07% dividend yield.

