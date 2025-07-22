Anzeige
Afro+ Fest: Gunna, Asake to Headline Afro+?Fest--D.C.'s First Festival for Global Black Music, Aug?31

LINK TO ASSETS

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Afro+?Fest, the East Coast's first large-scale festival celebrating the full spectrum of global Black music and culture, will debut Sunday,August 31,?2025, at RFK Festival Grounds in Washington, D.C. The inaugural lineup features superstar headliners Gunna and Asake, leading a cross-continental roster of A-list talent for an expected crowd of 20,000 fans.

Afro+ Fest Logo

Powered by the ethos "Africa, plus more," Afro+?Fest offers a one-day, all-ages experience that honors both the future and the legacy of Black music-hip-hop, Afrobeats, soca, dancehall, R&B and amapiano-alongside immersive art installations, global cuisine, fashion activations and a marketplace of Black-owned brands and local creators.

2025 Lineup Highlights

  • Gunna
  • Asake (closing the festival)
  • Gabzy
  • DJ Tunez
  • Foggie Raw
  • Machel Montano
  • Ricky Platinum
  • Shatta Wale
  • Shenseea
  • TXC
  • Uncle Waffles
  • Wande Coal
  • Special Guest: Shy Glizzy (D.C.'s own hometown hero)

A Founder's Vision
"This is the block party we've dreamed about for a decade," said founder and executive producer Michael Awosanya. "With the support of Mayor Muriel Bowser and Events DC, Afro+ Fest is bringing the full diaspora to RFK-music, food, culture-driven by the people and sounds that shape us."

What began as a college dream has grown into a cultural movement-created by and for the communities that have defined Black music worldwide. On August 31, Afro+ Fest is set to become Washington, D.C.'s boldest new tradition. "The festival's impact will be felt not only through the music, but in the real opportunities it creates for local businesses and visionaries," Awosanya added.

Festival Details

  • Date/Time: Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 12 PM - 11 PM
  • Location: RFK Festival Grounds, 2500 Independence Ave SE, Washington, DC
  • Tickets: On sale now at theafroplus.com
  • Instagram/TikTok/Facebook/X: @TheAfroPlus

PRESS & MEDIA CREDENTIALS
For all media inquiries, including requests for press credentials, hi-res images, artist bios, site maps, and sponsor materials, accredited journalists and creators are invited to contact Asma Amani of Asma Amani PR at asma@asmaamanipr.com or +1 (703) 286-9084.

About Afro+ Fest
Afro+ Fest is the East Coast's first large-scale festival dedicated to the full spectrum of global Black music and culture. Founded by DMV-area creatives and community leaders, Afro+ Fest aims to amplify Black sounds, unite the diaspora, and foster economic and creative opportunity through music, art, and entrepreneurship. It is a gathering where every member of the diaspora-and every ally who loves Black creativity-can come together in joyful celebration.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2736098/Afro__Fest_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gunna-asake-to-headline-afro-festdcs-first-festival-for-global-black-music-aug-31-302511135.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
