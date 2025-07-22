Q-Pixel Inc. Launches Its Breakthrough Q-Transfer Technology

Industry breakthrough enabling high-yield (>99.9995%) microLED transfer

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / MicroLED display startup Q-Pixel Inc. has debuted Q-Transfer, a groundbreaking technology that directly addresses the pixel transfer challenge long faced by the microLED display industry. The low yield of conventional mass transfer processes (<99.99%) leads to prohibitively high repair and manufacturing costs and remains a major barrier for scaling microLED displays towards mass production. As a result, only limited high-end microLED products are currently available on the market. Q-Transfer radically improves microLED transfer yield while maintaining high resolution and superb alignment accuracy, thus enabling the production of large-area high-quality microLED displays, used for wearables, mobile devices, and transparent displays, at affordable prices.

Q-Transfer microLED prototype panel

Prototype panel demonstration of Q-pixel's proprietary microLED transfer process (Q-Transfer) using 10 µm tunable polychromatic LED (TP-LED) pixels, yielding > 500 PPI displays with zero missing pixels (>99.9995% yield).

Q-Pixel has successfully demonstrated color display prototypes by implementing their patented Q-Transfer process using Q-Pixel's tunable polychromatic microLEDs (TP-microLEDs). These displays consist of 10 µm pixels at over 500 pixel per inch (PPI) densities, and most notably, zero missing pixels in the transfer process for > 99.9995% transfer yield - more than an order of magnitude improvement over existing transfer approaches.

"Q-Pixel's patented Q-Transfer process revolutionizes microLED manufacturing, providing a simple, cost-effective approach for the display industry to achieve future generations of displays," remarked Nick Kepler, COO of semiconductor incubator Silicon Catalyst. "Very simply, Q-Transfer unlocks the potential of microLEDs to break into display markets beyond just the AR/VR market, enabling a launch into the wider market of smartwatches, smartphones and other large-area devices."

"Q-Pixel has made astounding progress since joining the Silicon Catalyst Ventures portfolio," stated Dr. Shih-Wei Sun, Founding Managing Director of Silicon Catalyst Venture Fund, and former CEO of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC). "Q-Pixel continues to push the known boundaries of display technology with their impressive results, and we strongly support Q-Pixel's vision of delivering next generation display products."

"The debut of our Q-Transfer display technology marks a new milestone in Q-Pixel's microLED display technology portfolio. Q-Pixel's technical achievements include world records for highest resolution color active-matrix display (6800 PPI), highest resolution full-color display (10000 PPI), and world's smallest full-color pixel (1 µm) diameter," stated Dr. J. C. Chen, CEO and co-founder. "Q-Transfer unlocks a key step that brings us closer to a bright future of microLED displays."

SOURCE: Q-Pixel Inc

