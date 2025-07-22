Optex Systems Holdings, Inc.: Optex Systems Announces an up to $10.2 Million Award for Optical Sighting System

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:OPXS), a leading manufacturer of precision optical sighting systems for domestic and international military and commercial applications, announced today that it has been awarded an up to $10.2 million, five-year requirement-type contract by the Army Contracting Command - Detroit Arsenal for Abrams-based optical sighting systems.

Danny Schoening, CEO, stated, "Optex Systems is honored to be selected for this vital optical sighting system, which highlights many of the company's core competencies. The demanding specifications provided by the customer necessitated a sophisticated and tightly integrated optical solution that only Optex Systems could deliver. The contract estimates the first-year order amount to exceed $4.3 million, enabling economies of scale, with deliveries scheduled to begin in fiscal year 2026."

Optex Systems' periscopes and optical sighting systems are engineered for maximum durability, clarity, and reliability under the most extreme combat conditions. Through a combination of forward-thinking design and stringent quality assurance protocols, each product is built to deliver optimal value to the U.S. Army.

As a long-standing and trusted partner in the defense sector, Optex Systems remains committed to advancing optical technologies that enhance battlefield awareness and survivability. This new contract underscores the company's leadership in optical sighting systems and its unwavering dedication to supporting the operational readiness of U.S. and allied forces.

Optex Systems' current backlog exceeds $39.2 million.

ABOUT OPTEX SYSTEMS

Optex, which was founded in 1987, is a Richardson, Texas based ISO 9001:2015 certified concern, which manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies, primarily for Department of Defense (DOD) applications. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams and Bradley fighting vehicles, Light Armored and Armored Security Vehicles, and have been selected for installation on the Stryker family of vehicles. Optex also manufactures and delivers numerous periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies. Optex delivers its products both directly to the military services and to prime contractors. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.optexsys.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the products and services described herein. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," "likely," "forecast," "probable," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements, including statements on contract value and delivery schedule, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs and military spending, the timing of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company's markets, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in the U.S. Government's interpretation of federal procurement rules and regulations, changes in spending due to policy changes in any new federal presidential administration, market acceptance of the Company's products, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions and restructurings or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, changes to export regulations, increases in tax rates, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, changes in the market for microcap stocks regardless of growth and value and various other factors beyond our control.

You must carefully consider any such statement and should understand that many factors could cause actual results to differ from the Company's forward-looking statements. These factors include inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of other risks and uncertainties, including some that are known and some that are not. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement. You should carefully evaluate such statements in light of factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC, especially on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. In various filings the Company has identified important factors that could cause actual results to differ from expected or historic results. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete list of all potential risks or uncertainties.

Contact:

IR@optexsys.com

(972) 764-5718

SOURCE: Optex Systems Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/optex-systems-announces-an-up-to-10.2-million-award-for-optical-sightin-1051575